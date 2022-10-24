Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Concho, Irion, Tom Green by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coke; Concho; Irion; Tom Green A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Coke, Tom Green, Runnels, western Concho and southeastern Irion Counties through 315 AM CDT At 219 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from eastern Coke County south through Tom Green County, and into southeastern Irion County, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Angelo, Ballinger, Robert Lee, Mertzon, Paint Rock, Christoval, Maverick, Bronte, Miles, Lowake, Wall, Grape Creek, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Hatchel, Veribest, Knickerbocker, Vancourt, Lake Nasworthy, Tankersley and Eola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Coleman County in west central Texas Southeastern Runnels County in west central Texas Northern Concho County in west central Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 250 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rowena, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ballinger around 255 AM CDT. Benoit around 310 AM CDT. Talpa around 320 AM CDT. Valera around 330 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, Ballinger Lake, Us-83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 380 And Ranch Road 381. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Coleman, Runnels, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Coleman; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Callahan, northern Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties through 400 AM CDT At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Winters Lake, or near Crews, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clyde, Winters, Baird, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Lawn, Novice, Eula, Dudley, Potosi, Bradshaw, Rowden, Silver Valley, Crews, Oplin, Camp Tonkawa, Lake Coleman, Ovalo, Drasco and Admiral. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 297 and 311. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Nolan, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Texas. Target Area: Jones; Nolan; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jones, Nolan and western Taylor Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1129 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Champion, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sweetwater, Roscoe, Blackwell, Nolan, Merkel, Trent, Hylton, Maryneal, Happy Valley, Coronados Camp, Champion, Shep, Lake Sweetwater, Camp Butman, Stith, The Intersection Of Highway 70 And Ranch Road 53, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 608 And Highway 147, Camp Boothe Oaks and I-20 Near The Nolan-Mitchell County Line. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLEMAN...SOUTHEASTERN RUNNELS AND NORTHERN CONCHO COUNTIES At 311 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benoit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Talpa around 320 AM CDT. Valera around 340 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FOARD...KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Concho; Kimble; McCulloch; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Schleicher, Kimble, southwestern McCulloch, Menard, southern Concho and northeastern Sutton Counties through 445 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from southwestern Concho County to northeastern Sutton County, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brady, Junction, Menard, Eden, Melvin, Yates Crossing, Saline, Calf Creek, Roosevelt, London, South Llano River State Park, Hext, Fort Mckavett, Live Oak, The Intersection Of Us- 190 And Ranch Road 1311, Camp Sol Mayer, Us-83 Near The Menard- Concho County Line, Us-377 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line, Us- 190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line and Cleo. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 428 and 462. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hardeman, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardeman; Knox THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FOARD...KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Special Weather Statement issued for Foard, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Foard; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Foard and northeastern Knox Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1056 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gilliland, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gilliland and Truscott. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
