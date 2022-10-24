Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Coleman County in west central Texas Southeastern Runnels County in west central Texas Northern Concho County in west central Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 250 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rowena, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ballinger around 255 AM CDT. Benoit around 310 AM CDT. Talpa around 320 AM CDT. Valera around 330 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, Ballinger Lake, Us-83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 380 And Ranch Road 381. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO