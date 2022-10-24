ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Has A Major Opportunity To Change Its 2022 Narrative

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhhla_0il0KcUr00

The final five games of the 2022 season give Notre Dame a major chance to change the program's current narrative

Notre Dame's 2022 season certainly hasn't gone how most expected, as the Irish fell from 5th in the preseason polls to a 4-3 team that understandably didn't receive a single vote in the polls this week. It's been disappointing, to say the least, but the Fighting Irish have a chance over the next five weeks to change that narrative and finish on a very, very high note.

We've seen flashes of it, no doubt about that. Notre Dame went toe-to-toe with Ohio State and blasted #21 North Carolina. Those performances make the losses to Marshall and Stanford so much more hard to swallow.

If Notre Dame can put it together in the final five games and be the team it was against North Carolina, there is no doubt the Irish are capable of beating every team left on the schedule. All five opponents are beatable, but Notre Dame is also capable of losing at least two of the remaining games on the schedule.

That's what makes this season so maddening, but it's also why this stretch is so important.

Notre Dame plays three ranked teams in the final five weeks.

On Saturday, the Fighting Irish travel east to take on the 16th-ranked Syracuse Orange (6-1), who suffered their first loss of the season two days ago when they fell to 5th-ranked Clemson (8-0) in a game the Orange led 21-10 at one point.

Of course, Notre Dame returns home to host the Tigers the following weekend. Winning the next two games would mean Notre Dame ends the season by beating the three best teams in the ACC, with two of those games coming on the road.

After back-to-back games against a pair of 2-5 opponents (Navy, Boston College), Notre Dame then goes back on the road to take on Southern Cal. The Trojans are currently 6-1 and ranked 10th in both polls.

Running the table won't be easy, not anywhere close to easy, but I also have no doubt this team has the talent and potential to do just that. It's what is needed to salvage this season and regain the momentum that was lost during the first eight weeks. Beating Syracuse, Clemson and USC would mean the Irish likely end the season with four wins over ranked opponents, and it would position the team for a quality bowl game.

Most important, it would show that head coach Marcus Freeman can push all the right buttons to get his team on track. It will show he was able to recognize and address the flaws that led to the disappointing losses. It means the players are still invested, and the position coaches and coordinators have made changes as well.

That kind of success would also restore any recruiting momentum that was lost. It's similar to what we saw at the end of the 2010 season when the Irish won its final four games, including the bowl game. The difference here would be enormous, as it would come against much, much tougher competition.

So far this season Notre Dame has played up to the level of the best opponents and played down to the worst. If the former can continue and the latter subsides this team will finish on a very, very strong note and the Freeman era will get kicked into overdrive.

Do that and the narrative of this season will see a dramatic change.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Matchup: #16 Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) vs Notre Dame (4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 29th. Television: ABC Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series History: ...
SYRACUSE, NY
johnadamsathletics.com

Football IHSAA Sectional Semi Final vs Mishawaka Information

The John Adams Football team will begin play in the 2022 IHSAA Class 5A Sectional Sectional 11 on Friday October 28 in the Tournament Semi Final. John Adams will play the Mishawaka Cavemen at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka. Kickoff between John Adams and Mishawaka will be at 7:00 PM EST....
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state

(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?. 13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:. Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band. Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart. Penn...
MICHIANA, MI
rtands.com

Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones

A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
1077 WRKR

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

18-year-old running for South Bend School Board seat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager who began the year in a South Bend school classroom, hopes to end it by winning a seat in the South Bend Community School Corporation boardroom. Gabrel Kempf is one of four candidates running for the District 2 school board seat. He is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Six people from Benton Harbor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. The following individuals are charged...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Beacon Health’s $232 million expansion and update of South Bend hospital targeted for late 2025 completion

A massive upgrade to Beacon Health System’s Memorial Hospital in South Bend will transform the facility when work is completed by late 2025, officials say. The post Beacon Health’s $232 million expansion and update of South Bend hospital targeted for late 2025 completion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy