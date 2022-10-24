ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets RB Breece Hall (knee) suffered torn ACL

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall has suffered a season-ending ACL injury as well as a meniscus injury.

An MRI confirmed the injuries, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday.

Saleh said after Sunday's game that "the initial diagnosis was not good." The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9 to improve to 5-2.

Hall left in the second quarter after landing awkwardly while getting tackled. He had already scored on a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He finished with 72 yards rushing before leaving.

Hall took to social media on Monday.

"Appreciate the endless love and support! Another step along the journey, see y'all soon," he posted to Twitter.

Jets right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker is also lost for the season with a triceps injury that will require surgery, Saleh said. Vera-Tucker started all seven games and had played every snap until getting hurt after 16 offensive plays Sunday. He started 16 games for the Jets as a rookie in 2021.

Wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) also left Sunday's game. Saleh said the team will continue to evaluate him.

Hall started the past two games for the Jets. His 681 yards from scrimmage are the fourth most ever by a Jets player over the first seven games of the season, per ESPN. He has five touchdowns on the season, four rushing.

Michael Carter, who started the first five games this season, rushed 13 times for 29 yards against the Broncos. He has 228 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the season. He led the Jets in rushing in 2021.

Ty Johnson is the team's third running back on the roster.

--Field Level Media

