KBTX.com
Controlling the Ole Miss offense will be key for Aggies Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M looks to snap a 3 game losing streak on Saturday night at Kyle Field they know that in order to do that they will need to keep the Ole Miss’s offense in check. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels come to town ranked 12th in the country in total offense averaging 490 yards per game.
KBTX.com
Weigman’s debut versus South Carolina was a positive one for Aggies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the fourth quarter last week against South Carolina, true freshman Conner Weigman was inserted into the game when Haynes King suffered a shoulder injury. A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday that King will play against the Rebels, but Weigman played well in the 30-24 loss.
KBTX.com
Guerrieri earns 500th career win, Aggies advance to SEC Tournament
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Gators delivering head coach G Guerrieri his 500th win. Thursday’s triumph at Dizney Stadium also sealed an SEC Tournament spot for the Aggies. Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer...
KBTX.com
Aggie soccer to close out regular season against Florida
GAINESVILLE, Florida -- The Texas A&M Aggies play a road match against the Florida Gators needing a positive result along with some help to earn a spot at the SEC Tournament. Match time at Dizney Stadium is 5 p.m. With a victory against Florida, Texas A&M would still need either...
KBTX.com
Aggie Cross Country set to compete at SEC Championships
OXFORD, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams will toe the line against the rest of the Southeastern Conference at the SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at the Ole Miss Golf Course. “We’re heading into the championship time of year with some...
KBTX.com
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, and PJ Williams as first reported by TexAgs. The three freshmen were involved in a locker room incident ahead of the South Carolina game. Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games....
KBTX.com
Texas A&M travels to South Carolina for Friday match
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- The Texas A&M volleyball team heads to Columbia, South Carolina for a match on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at the Carolina Volleyball Center. The Aggies are coming off a weekend series in which they split games against then, No. 16 Kentucky. With the Aggies impressing...
KBTX.com
Bryan needs win against Hutto to improve playoff chances
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday is the final regular season home game for the Bryan Vikings. They’re seeking a playoff spot as they sit in 4th place after going 2-2 in district play. Bryan is coming off a 50-21 road win at Midway. Head Coach Ricky Tullos said that...
KBTX.com
Cooper’s Walk-Off Eagle Sends Aggies to East Lake Cup Championship
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper sent the No. 3 Aggies to the championship match of the East Lake Cup Tuesday with a walk-off eagle on No. 18, defeating UCLA, 3-2, at the East Lake Golf Club. The Maroon & White will take on No. 24...
KBTX.com
Women’s Golf falls in Championship match at East Lake Cup
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s golf team fell to No. 24 Auburn, 5-0, in the championship match of the East Lake Cup on Wednesday at the East Lake Golf Club. The No. 3 Aggies wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule with two second-place performances and one tournament victory at the “Mo” Morial Invitational.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball holds Media Day
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball held a Media Day on Tuesday in preparation for Buzz Williams’ fourth season with the Aggies. Over seven months later, fans will finally be able to get to Reed Arena again and watch the Aggie basketball team a week from Friday when they play their first exhibition match. The Aggies are coming off an NIT Final run last year, so they’re excited to get back on the court.
KBTX.com
Centerville rolls in Normangee, 56-0
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The 9th ranked Centerville Tigers kept their District 12-2A Division I championship hopes alive after a 56-0 win over Normangee Thursday night at Panther Stadium. The Tigers came out fast and dominated the first half thanks to five half one touchdowns from Paxton Hancock. Centerville (4-0,...
KBTX.com
Still Creek Volleyball makes history after program disappears for three seasons
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Still Creek Ranch is a private Christian Academy that’s been in the Brazos Valley for 30 years. This year, history is being made on the Colt’s volleyball team. Inside a gym on the 200 acre Still Creek Ranch volleyball practice is underway. The gymnasium...
KBTX.com
Still Creek denied TCAL state volleyball title
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -The Still Creek Christian Academy Colts lost their first round TCAL State Tournament match to Sunnybrook Christian Academy Thursday afternoon 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 18-25. The loss drops the Colts (17-11) into the TCAL State Tournament’s Consolation Bracket. Sunnybrook Christian (19-10-1) advances to the championship match.
KBTX.com
Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
KBTX.com
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station student takes first place at Texas Junior Academy of Sciences
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School senior Kyler Larsen placed first in the Medicine and Health/Behavioral and Social Sciences category and the Natural Science Division of the Texas Junior Academy of Sciences at Texas A&M University. After taking first place, he earned an invitation to present at...
KBTX.com
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the ballot for College Station City Council Place 2, to serve a four-year term, David Levine and William Wright are going head to head for the position. David Levine moved to the Bryan-College Station area back in 2008 from Houston and is now the...
