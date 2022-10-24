ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Controlling the Ole Miss offense will be key for Aggies Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M looks to snap a 3 game losing streak on Saturday night at Kyle Field they know that in order to do that they will need to keep the Ole Miss’s offense in check. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels come to town ranked 12th in the country in total offense averaging 490 yards per game.
Weigman’s debut versus South Carolina was a positive one for Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the fourth quarter last week against South Carolina, true freshman Conner Weigman was inserted into the game when Haynes King suffered a shoulder injury. A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday that King will play against the Rebels, but Weigman played well in the 30-24 loss.
Aggie soccer to close out regular season against Florida

GAINESVILLE, Florida -- The Texas A&M Aggies play a road match against the Florida Gators needing a positive result along with some help to earn a spot at the SEC Tournament. Match time at Dizney Stadium is 5 p.m. With a victory against Florida, Texas A&M would still need either...
Aggie Cross Country set to compete at SEC Championships

OXFORD, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams will toe the line against the rest of the Southeastern Conference at the SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at the Ole Miss Golf Course. “We’re heading into the championship time of year with some...
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, and PJ Williams as first reported by TexAgs. The three freshmen were involved in a locker room incident ahead of the South Carolina game. Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games....
Texas A&M travels to South Carolina for Friday match

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- The Texas A&M volleyball team heads to Columbia, South Carolina for a match on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at the Carolina Volleyball Center. The Aggies are coming off a weekend series in which they split games against then, No. 16 Kentucky. With the Aggies impressing...
Bryan needs win against Hutto to improve playoff chances

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday is the final regular season home game for the Bryan Vikings. They’re seeking a playoff spot as they sit in 4th place after going 2-2 in district play. Bryan is coming off a 50-21 road win at Midway. Head Coach Ricky Tullos said that...
Women’s Golf falls in Championship match at East Lake Cup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s golf team fell to No. 24 Auburn, 5-0, in the championship match of the East Lake Cup on Wednesday at the East Lake Golf Club. The No. 3 Aggies wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule with two second-place performances and one tournament victory at the “Mo” Morial Invitational.
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball holds Media Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball held a Media Day on Tuesday in preparation for Buzz Williams’ fourth season with the Aggies. Over seven months later, fans will finally be able to get to Reed Arena again and watch the Aggie basketball team a week from Friday when they play their first exhibition match. The Aggies are coming off an NIT Final run last year, so they’re excited to get back on the court.
Centerville rolls in Normangee, 56-0

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The 9th ranked Centerville Tigers kept their District 12-2A Division I championship hopes alive after a 56-0 win over Normangee Thursday night at Panther Stadium. The Tigers came out fast and dominated the first half thanks to five half one touchdowns from Paxton Hancock. Centerville (4-0,...
Still Creek denied TCAL state volleyball title

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -The Still Creek Christian Academy Colts lost their first round TCAL State Tournament match to Sunnybrook Christian Academy Thursday afternoon 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 18-25. The loss drops the Colts (17-11) into the TCAL State Tournament’s Consolation Bracket. Sunnybrook Christian (19-10-1) advances to the championship match.
Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the ballot for College Station City Council Place 2, to serve a four-year term, David Levine and William Wright are going head to head for the position. David Levine moved to the Bryan-College Station area back in 2008 from Houston and is now the...
