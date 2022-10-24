ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car

WEST JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat.

Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted police to be called to intervene just after 3 p.m.

Midvale mother upset with her husband allegedly beat their children with a hanger, police say

When police arrived the woman reportedly got into her vehicle, rolled up the windows, locked her doors, put on her seatbelt and put her car in reverse. According to the affidavit, an officer with the West Jordan Police Department approached her car and attempted to open the door as the woman began moving in reverse.

The officer said he had to “run away” from the car to avoid his foot getting run over by her vehicle’s tires. The woman struck the front end of the officer’s car before fleeing the scene “at high speeds,” putting her daughter’s safety in peril, according to police.

While details on the arrest are limited, police were able to safely take the woman into custody without further incident.

The woman has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, charged with disorderly conduct, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, assault on a peace officer with the use of a dangerous weapon, intentional child abuse, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

PJ
3d ago

What drugs this time? I guess she will be out within 24 hours to take her child back and put the child in more danger. That’s how our Justice system works.

