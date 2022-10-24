Election board issues warning on mailer
TRIAD — The N.C. State Board of Elections is warning that a recent mailer to voters isn’t from the board and contains misleading information about some people’s voting records.
The board issued a statement saying that the mailing comes from a group called the Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC. Election officials have received a steady stream of phone calls from angry or confused voters, said Pat Gannon, the public information officer for the board.
