Election board issues warning on mailer

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 3 days ago

TRIAD — The N.C. State Board of Elections is warning that a recent mailer to voters isn’t from the board and contains misleading information about some people’s voting records.

The board issued a statement saying that the mailing comes from a group called the Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC. Election officials have received a steady stream of phone calls from angry or confused voters, said Pat Gannon, the public information officer for the board.

