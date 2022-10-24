Read full article on original website
Embezzlement trial for former Natchez clerk, deputy clerked pushed back to 2023
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The embezzlement trial for a former Natchez city clerk and deputy city clerk has been pushed back to February 2023. The Natchez Democrat reported Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon were both arrested on August 1 by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. They were both indicted on two counts of embezzlement. The […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Natchez shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on Tuesday, October 25. The shooting happened at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South just after 11:00 p.m. The Natchez Democrat reported an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside Troy Jones, […]
Two men arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A high-speed chase ends with the arrests of two men in Brookhaven. The Vicksburg Post reported the chase, which reached a top speed of 156 mph, happened on Interstate 55 on Saturday, October 22. A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper attempted to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette for speeding, but the […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in Natchez shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. — The Natchez Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South, the Natchez Democrat reported. Chief Joseph Daughtry told the newspaper...
Natchez aldermen work through list of streets to repave
NATCHEZ, Miss. – City aldermen continue to review a list of Natchez streets to repave in what the mayor called “the most significant (street) project in recent memory” with $6 million they’re borrowing through bonds. Presented Tuesday with an inventory of the city’s 480 streets ranked...
Mississippi coroner: ‘This was not just a shooting. It was an execution.’ One dead, another injured after suspect reportedly opens fire on occupied vehicle.
Natchez Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that injured one person and killed another at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South late Tuesday night. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:15 p.m. “Once officers arrived on the...
Police: Medical issue suspected in fatal crash on busy downtown Mississippi street
Police suspect a medical issue contributed to fatal crash in which a driver veered off of a busy downtown street and crashed into a nearby concrete wall. Natchez Police are investigating an accident Sunday near the Malt Shop on Homochitto Street. One of the drivers involved in the accident described...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
One killed, one wounded in Natchez after drive-by shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting and left on a road in Natchez Tuesday. Authorities discovered 21-year-old Delronta Tyler and 20-year-old Troy Jones on Highway 61 south near the corner of Colonel John Pitchford Parkway. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says the...
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
Mississippi Humanities Council awards $5,000 grant for St. Catherine Street history project
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the staff of the Dr. John Bowman Banks Museum for a project that highlights the cultural history of St. Catherine Street. The project is titled “St. Catherine Street, Natchez, MS: Yesteryear through Today.” It will use tours,...
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Harps acquires stores in Louisiana and Mississippi
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, privately held grocery chain Harps Food Stores Inc. of Springdale will enter Louisiana and Mississippi with the purchase of The Markets, a 53-year-old family owned grocer based in Natchez, Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal, scheduled to close by the end of...
Port Gibson native Antoinette Gant promoted to Brigadier General, United States Army
Colonel Antoinette ‘Toni’ Gant, a Port Gibson native, will be promoted to Brigadier General (BG) in the United States Army this week. She is also the first African American female to serve as a division commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be the first AA Female (active duty) to reach the rank of Brigadier General in the history of the Engineer Regiment.
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Mississippi family-owned grocery chain – operating since 1969 – sold to Arkansas company
A Mississippi-based family-owned grocery store chain that started in 1969 has been purchased by an Arkansas company looking to expand. Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, a family-owned business that operates three stores in Louisiana and four in Mississippi. Harps is...
UPDATE: Remains found in car along Mississippi highway identified as man reported missing in September
The remains and vehicle of a missing man from Fayette were found on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg after what appears to be a single-car accident. Corporal Craig James, who is a Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a car driven by Lennell Snyder, 35, of Fayette was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Remains of missing person found inside vehicle off of Mississippi highway
Authorities have found the remains of a missing person inside a vehicle off of Highway 33 in the Hamburg community in Franklin County. Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle said the death appears to be an accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Craig James, who is the public...
You can now get beer and liquor in this Mississippi town on Sundays. Leaders vote to extend hours on weekdays, add Sunday to ordinance.
Liquor stores will soon be able to stay open later in Brookhaven, and beer and liquor will be sold on Sundays. The changes were voted on by the Brookhaven aldermen. The vote was not unanimous. Liquor stores in the city can open at 10 a.m. and must close at 8...
