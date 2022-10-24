Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
First reading of the amended short-term vacation rental ordinance approved in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Board of County Commissioners met on Thursday, and the second item on the agenda was the Walton County Short Term Vacation Rental Unit Registration and Neighborhood Compatibility Ordinance. “We have been working on this for well over a year working with our industry...
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
Fort Walton Beach to ban smoking, vaping at city parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council is banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and beaches. The new ordinance passed on the first reading Tuesday, Oct. 25 comes after a 3 to 4 year battle in the Florida legislature to let city governments regulate smoking laws. City manager […]
Fairhope Police look to solve speeding problems on Gayfer Ave.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are warning drivers to slow down. “Gayfer Ave. is one of the highest areas that we write tickets in at this point. It is a major through area. A lot of cars use that to get to Greeno Rd. or to get from Greeno Rd. back out to Section […]
WEAR
Pensacola Beach Lifeguard tryouts begin in December; Starting pay $18.33 an hour
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Opportunities to become a Pensacola Beach Lifeguard are opening up later this year. This December, qualified individuals will get the opportunity to tryout for lifeguard positions. Starting pay for Pensacola Beach Lifeguards starts at $18.33 per hour. Tryouts will take place at the University of West Florida...
Apartment fire started with oven: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place. Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A […]
WEAR
Adams Sanitation can service South Santa Rosa County; Judge overturns temporary injunction
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Adams Sanitation will now be allowed to provide waste services to South Santa Rosa County, after a judge overturned a temporary injunction requested by Waste Pro to pause the permit granted to their competitors last month by the Santa Rosa County Commission. First Circuit Court...
Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. Schools earn academic excellence designation
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state. The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as […]
WEAR
Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa school districts recognized for academic excellence
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa school districts are being recognized for academic and overall excellence for the 2021-2022 school year. The Florida State Board of Education recently released the list of Academically High-Performing School Districts with 14 districts out of 67 making the cut. To be...
Pensacola Bay Bridge construction almost complete
After several years of construction, the Pensacola Bay Bridge is almost finished.
Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
WEAR
1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says possible charges are pending in the incident. The extent...
WJHG-TV
At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a serious crash in Freeport Wednesday night. Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office sat the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and SR 331. WCSO posted to social media to say all lanes of...
WEAR
Fire spreads throughout Flomaton area home after woman finds car on fire
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A home in the Flomaton area is completely destroyed following a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Flomaton Fire Department, a fire broke out at a residence around 6 a.m. on the 200 block of Friendship Road in the Friendship community. Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton told...
WEAR
Bus driver shortage in Escambia County Public Schools
ESCAMBIA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools has 334 busses, but only 183 drivers. Director of Transportation Darlene Hart said the shortage has teachers and coaches working as drivers to fill the need. “We could hire 296 drivers; however, we cannot find them right now, because just like in every...
denver7.com
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
Gulf Shores adding more development to the city with 127 acres of open space
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen a large piece of land right off of County Road 8 in between Foley Beach Express and Highway 59. Well, those 127 acres are owned by the City of Gulf Shores. In a recent council meeting, the city council members said the land will be home to […]
Church raises $8k in parking fees during Destin Seafood Festival
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — When the public parking lots filled up during the Destin Seafood Festival, the parking lot at St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea was making money and more space for visitors. The church offered a day spot for $10 for Oct. 7-9. In total, they raised $8,363.00. The church parking sat next to the City […]
New law aims to slow catalytic converter thefts, 1st arrest in Baldwin County
A Foley man is in jail charged with possession of a "used or detached catalytic converter". It's the first arrest in Baldwin County under a new law that went into effect in June.
ssrnews.com
U.S. 98 Florosa Bypass Proposed
A roughly three-mile bypass is being proposed for U.S. 98. The new roadway would create a parallel roadway north of U.S. 98, starting east of Solar Drive (near Arby’s) and ending at Green Drive (La Casa Blanca restaurant). Officials say it could be a game changing, long-term solution to help alleviate U.S. 98 congestion by allowing the Florosa Elementary school zone to be moved off the highway while also re-routing some westbound traffic from Hurlburt Field. Graphic by Romi White.
