ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Apartment fire started with oven: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place. Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. Schools earn academic excellence designation

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state. The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says possible charges are pending in the incident. The extent...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a serious crash in Freeport Wednesday night. Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office sat the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and SR 331. WCSO posted to social media to say all lanes of...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Bus driver shortage in Escambia County Public Schools

ESCAMBIA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools has 334 busses, but only 183 drivers. Director of Transportation Darlene Hart said the shortage has teachers and coaches working as drivers to fill the need. “We could hire 296 drivers; however, we cannot find them right now, because just like in every...
denver7.com

Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house

Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Church raises $8k in parking fees during Destin Seafood Festival

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — When the public parking lots filled up during the Destin Seafood Festival, the parking lot at St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea was making money and more space for visitors. The church offered a day spot for $10 for Oct. 7-9. In total, they raised $8,363.00. The church parking sat next to the City […]
DESTIN, FL
ssrnews.com

U.S. 98 Florosa Bypass Proposed

A roughly three-mile bypass is being proposed for U.S. 98. The new roadway would create a parallel roadway north of U.S. 98, starting east of Solar Drive (near Arby’s) and ending at Green Drive (La Casa Blanca restaurant). Officials say it could be a game changing, long-term solution to help alleviate U.S. 98 congestion by allowing the Florosa Elementary school zone to be moved off the highway while also re-routing some westbound traffic from Hurlburt Field. Graphic by Romi White.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy