Metro Parks says it needs more money for programs, upkeep. Are you willing to pay?

Metro Parks Tacoma wants to restore its levy to support its parks and recreation maintenance and operations.

On the Nov. 8 general election ballot , voters will consider Proposition 1 , which would restore the district’s regular property tax levy to 75 cents per $1,000. Currently, the Metro Parks levy rate is 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

The levy would fund operations and maintenance of parks, playgrounds, sport fields, community centers and zoos and would fund safety and security improvements, wildfire prevention, open space preservation and youth and teen programs.

If approved, Proposition 1 would be in effect for six years, and the levy rate would not surpass 75 cent per $1,000. The rate would begin Jan. 1. Those in the Park District boundary, which includes all of the city of Tacoma and the unincorporated areas around Browns Point and Northeast Tacoma, will be able to vote for the proposition.

Voters previously approved a 75 cents per $1,000 levy in 2010, which has decreased since 2016.

Restoring the levy to 75 cents per $1,000 of the assessed valuation would cost property owners an average of an additional $11.91 per month in 2023, compared to 2022.

Rosemary Ponnekanti, Metro Parks Tacoma’s spokesperson, said if the levy did not pass Metro Parks will continue to fund as much as it can from its budget. The independent government agency has relied on one-time federal funding to support some of its programs, and the levy would allow them to continue.

Ponnekanti also said park maintenance and safety has gotten more expensive, and the levy would help cover that cost.

The levy would support the development of new Park Ranger program to enhance security and good behavior in the parks, improvements to lighting, security and alarm systems, inspections, maintenance and repairs of spraygrounds, pools, plumbing, heating and ventilation systems, and routine cleaning and sanitation of park restrooms, community centers and other public facilities. It would support the care and cleaning of more than 70 parks and maintenance of nearly 80 miles of trails. It would fund affordable and accessible before- and after-school care, clubs, sports and activities through the Beyond the Bell and Club Beyond community partnership at Tacoma Public Schools and free 18-and-under youth memberships at all community centers. The levy would also go toward forest protection, which includes steward the care of approximately30 percent of Tacoma’s tree canopy and manage a volunteer program to maintain forest health.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will propose a resolution at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to show support for the passage of Proposition 1.

L. Curtis Mehlhaff authored an opposition statement in the Pierce County official local voters’ pamphlet. Mehlhaff wrote that increasing taxes at this time is not wise because of rising prices.

“We don’t need to increase taxes to support our parks,” Mehlhaff wrote. “The proponents have provided no evidence to support the argument that we need to raise taxes, let along by doubling them.”

Supporters with Yes for Tacoma Parks Ryan Mello, Faaluaina “Lua” Pritchard and Wayne Willaims wrote that with the reduced levy rate, Metro Parks’ portion of the average property tax is about $226 a year to cover all parks, programs and services.

“The 1% increase isn’t keeping up with the community demand,” they wrote. “Cuts are unavoidable unless we restore the rate to the 2016 level for operations, maintenance and security, including frequency of cleaning restrooms, mowing lawn, maintaining affordable programs and enhancing security.