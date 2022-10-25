8-year-old accidentally shot, killed by sibling who was playing with gun, Harris County deputies say

An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed by his sibling during a "tragic situation" in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened at the Bear Creek Apartments in the 5500 block of Timber Creek Place at about 3 p.m. Monday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said it happened inside the apartment's only bedroom when the 8-year-old was alone with his two older siblings, who are 10 and 13 years old.

Preliminary information states that the 10-year-old was handling a shotgun when it went off and hit the 8-year-old in the upper torso area.

First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene, according to investigators.

According to deputies, the older sibling was not injured at the time of the shooting.

The family who lives there is believed to have just moved to the Houston area from Venezuela a few months prior and were in the process of getting the siblings enrolled in school.

Deputies said it was unclear if the shotgun was already loaded or if the siblings had loaded it. It is under investigation at this time.

Gonzalez said this "preventable" situation is an unfortunate reminder of what can happen when guns aren't safely stored.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office offers free gun locks to residents. To receive a free public safety-related item, fill out the form on their website