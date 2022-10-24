ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

United Way accepting heater donations

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point is accepting donations of heaters for its annual Gift of Warmth initiative.

The United Way will accept heaters with a UL safety listing, thermostat control and auto shutoff.

GREENSBORO, NC
