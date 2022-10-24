ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Portsmouth, OH

West volleyball wins 2nd-straight sectional

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
The Portsmouth West volleyball team won the program’s second-straight Division III sectional title with a three-set win over Paint Valley on Thursday. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators volleyball program achieved a program first on Thursday.

With their three-set win over visiting Paint Valley (25-17, 25-11, 25-16), the Lady Senators (15-8) won the program’s second-straight sectional title and fifth in its history (2010, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022).

“Really proud of these girls. It’s something we’ve talked about, having consecutive years of winning sectional championships,” West coach Brittany Sessor said, after the win. “Really trying to keep building this program and finishing strong.

Leading the Lady Senators at the net was senior Maelynn Howell.

Howell led West with three different team-highs — 16 kills, five blocks, and four ace serves.

Junior Emily Moore had eight kills, two blocks and two aces, senior Haley Coleman had five kills, and junior Emma Sayre had at-least 25 digs as the team’s libero.

“It felt really good because we’ve worked so hard to get to this point,” Howell said. “Now we’re going onto to play South Webster, that’s going to be a big game too.”

“We’ve had a great season, tonight a lot of senior leadership showed. Three seniors and they played their hearts out — reading the ball well and keeping it off the floor,” Sessor said. “Couldn’t be more proud of the girls as a whole.”

West, as the No. 10 seed in the Southeast District, will face the No. 3 seed South Webster in Tuesday’s D-III district semifinal at Eastern High School.

First serve between the pair of SOC II programs is set for 6 p.m.

“South Webster’s a really good program, great coach in Darcee. Looking forward to facing hem, we’re going to have to bring our game and be ready to play.”

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

