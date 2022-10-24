ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale police seek suspect after girl, 10, says same man tried to snatch her twice

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida are actively searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy – twice in the same week.

The girl told police that the same man approached her both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, but she did not tell anyone about the abduction attempts until a witness intervened on her behalf during the second encounter, WSVN reported.

The victim’s mother told WPLG that her daughter said that the man parked his van on the side of the street, came over, opened the door, “and he asked her if she wants some candy.”

Surveillance video released Friday by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department shows the girl running away from the potential abductor, the TV station reported.

According to police, when the girl refused to enter the suspect’s black cargo van as she walked to school Wednesday morning, he tried to pull her into the vehicle, but a struggle ensued, and the girl escaped, WSVN reported.

The following morning, the girl said the same man approached her a second time, but a witness saw the exchange and asked if the girl was OK. When it became clear the child was frightened of the man claiming to be her grandfather, the witness told the girl to run.

“She runs to Bendle Elementary where she reports it to the staff,” Fort Lauderdale Det. Ali Adamson told the TV station.

The school, which the girl does not attend, contacted authorities, Fox News reported.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 40-year-old white man with short brown hair. A $5,000 reward is being offered for his capture, WPLG reported.

