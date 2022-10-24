ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1450wlaf.com

October 25, 2022

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Now’s the time to cast your ballot for the WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week.” The nominations from Campbells 48-45 win at Sevierville…
Wanted woman located, taken into custody by CCSO deputy

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – At 12:15am Monday morning, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross went to 1069 Knox Hollow Rd, LaFollette with a warrant in hand for the arrest of Jody Michelle Teague. When Deputy Cross arrived Teague’s son reported she was not at the home. However, Cross went into a camper where Teague was inside of the bathroom. According to a report from the sheriff’s department, Teague was refusing to come out of the bathroom for almost ten minutes. When she finally came out, she began stalling stating that she did not have a warrant.
Busy morning for LFD First Responders

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Several medical runs for the La Follette Fire Department and a wreck added up to a most busy morning. First Responders with LFD and the Campbell County Ambulance Service along with La Follette Police answered the call of a two vehicle wreck just after 11am Wednesday.
Take a live look at Downtown La Follette on demand

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thanks to the genius of Todd Overbay and the late Frank Payne, the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera is a reality and is now showing you live looks of Downtown La Follette. Terry’s Pharmacy is the sponsor for the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera. Call 423.562.1450 or email jim@1450wlaf.com about showcasing your business on the new cam shot.
Commodities recertification begins later in October

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA is recertifying people for commodities, Oct. 31 (Jellico), Nov. 1 through Nov. 30th (La Follette) at two different locations. Participants must register at the location nearest to them. Please note that location of registering is a correction. Individuals are encouraged by the staff at...
LaFollette property taxes due Nov. 5

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The deadline for receiving a two-percent discount for paying annual City of La Follette property taxes early is approaching. “We’re down to less than two weeks with the deadline coming up on Sat., Nov. 5,” said Foust. “Folks can pay by mail,...
