LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – At 12:15am Monday morning, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross went to 1069 Knox Hollow Rd, LaFollette with a warrant in hand for the arrest of Jody Michelle Teague. When Deputy Cross arrived Teague’s son reported she was not at the home. However, Cross went into a camper where Teague was inside of the bathroom. According to a report from the sheriff’s department, Teague was refusing to come out of the bathroom for almost ten minutes. When she finally came out, she began stalling stating that she did not have a warrant.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO