15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Career Central: City youth programs provide job experience
ST. LOUIS — Build on a career and get valuable, paid work experience by taking advantage of several youth programs now enrolling. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is accepting applications for several youth programs. You must be a city resident between the ages of 17...
St. Clair Co. nonprofit helps teens who are victims and witnesses of violence
O'FALLON, Ill. — Dr. Leslie Davis has helped more than 100 teens in the St. Louis area. The licensed clinical counselor saw a need in the community back in 2006 and continues her work through her program. She's based in O'Fallon, Illinois, but helps teens throughout St. Clair County,...
Rosati-Kain High School, slated for closure, could qualify for historic status
ST. LOUIS — A city board took steps Monday toward designating Rosati-Kain High School as a city landmark and making it eligible for a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, a move welcomed by the group of alumnae trying to keep the school open as an independent academy.
Popular Soulard sports bar broken into again
ST. LOUIS — For the fourth time in six months, vandals have hit DB’s Sports Bar. According to owner Justin Gibson, security cameras caught the break-in just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. Gibson, who has co-owned the bar for 15 years, recently voiced his concerns over the rising crime in Soulard.
Metro east teen Josh Fields excels on the ice, without his sight
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — From the moment he was born, things were going to be tougher for now 17-year-old Metro East Lutheran High School student Josh Fields. But congenital glaucoma was never going to be an excuse for this determined teen. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention,...
With power restored at its stadium, here's when St. Louis City SC will host its first match there
ST. LOUIS — After electrical issues delayed a first peek into St. Louis City SC's Downtown West stadium, the upstart Major League Soccer franchise says it's now able to open its doors to fans for the first time. City SC said Thursday its second team, City2, will play an...
St. Louis medical marijuana firms think cautiously about expansion
ST. LOUIS — If Missouri voters on Nov. 8 approve Amendment 3, allowing adults 21 and and older to use, possess and grow cannabis, it's projected to create a significantly larger market for the companies that have already emerged as major players in the state's legal medical marijuana market.
'Remember those we lost and our hurting school': Hundreds of mourners unite outside Central VPA
ST. LOUIS — A sea of mourners swelled outside Central Visual and Performing High School Wednesday night. Hundreds of students, teachers, alumni, parents and many more united to honor the innocent lives forever changed by a mass shooting at the school in south St. Louis. "We all didn't think...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on school shootings: 'All the laws in the world are not going to stop those things'
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) visited St. Louis police headquarters Thursday afternoon to visit with officers who confronted a school shooter at the Central Visual Performance Arts high school Monday. Parson expressed gratitude and admiration for police and security guards who ran toward gunfire to bring...
Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
Resources for those affected by the St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis community is on edge after the tragic shooting Monday morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in which two people were killed and six others were injured. School districts and law enforcement agencies across the region have stepped up security measures...
'This is a trend that must stop,' Central VPA High School moves to virtual learning after Monday shooting
ST. LOUIS — Central VPA High School will move to virtual learning next Monday after three people were killed and seven were injured in a shooting at the school. There will be no school for students or staff for the remainder of this week. In a St. Louis Public...
'Just keep praying': St. Louis student recovering after school shooting
ST. LOUIS — A fatal shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis has left families in despair and a community riddled with grief. A 15-year-old student, Alex Bell, and a 61-year-old teacher, Jean Kuczka, were killed Monday morning. Many lives were diverted that day....
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
All SLPS schools on 'hard lockdown', Central VPA students can be picked up at Gateway STEM
ST. LOUIS — Students and teachers were evacuated from a south St. Louis high school after a school shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened at Central VPA High School. One teenage girl, one woman and the suspected shooter were shot and killed, Interim Police Chief Michael Sack said in a press conference Monday morning. Sack said other people were injured in the shooting at the high school along Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. Police said their injuries range from gunshot wounds, shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest.
How to watch the St. Louis Blues game Thursday night
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will face the Nashville Predators Thursday night exclusively on ESPN+ and/or Hulu. The Blues will be featured exclusively on the online streaming platforms for two games this season. The first taking place Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. against the Nashville Predators.
'She never gave up on me': Remembering lives lost in St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Two people lost their lives, and six others were injured, in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday. St. Louis police were called to the school for an active shooter just after 9 a.m. Within four minutes of the initial call, police made entry into the school. Eight minutes later, police engaged with the shooter and two minutes later, they gave the call for "suspect down."
Leaders react to shooting at south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Six other people were also injured. As St. Louis reels in the wake of the violence that struck Central VPA High School, leaders across the St. Louis area have shared their reactions.
Hundreds Turn Out for School Safety Town Hall in North St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — Missouri First District Congresswoman Cori Bush's town hall attracted more than 200 people Thursday night. Elected officials, clergy members, counselors, parents and more packed the multipurpose center at Florissant Valley Community College to talk about school safety. Researchers say this year there have been more than...
George Paz, former CEO of Express Scripts and civic leader, dead at 67
ST. LOUIS — George Paz, the former CEO of Express Scripts who built the company into the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits manager, died on Sunday evening, according to Kristin Sobolik, chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He was 67. Sobolik said she didn't have details of how...
