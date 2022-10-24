ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Popular Soulard sports bar broken into again

ST. LOUIS — For the fourth time in six months, vandals have hit DB’s Sports Bar. According to owner Justin Gibson, security cameras caught the break-in just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. Gibson, who has co-owned the bar for 15 years, recently voiced his concerns over the rising crime in Soulard.
Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
All SLPS schools on 'hard lockdown', Central VPA students can be picked up at Gateway STEM

ST. LOUIS — Students and teachers were evacuated from a south St. Louis high school after a school shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened at Central VPA High School. One teenage girl, one woman and the suspected shooter were shot and killed, Interim Police Chief Michael Sack said in a press conference Monday morning. Sack said other people were injured in the shooting at the high school along Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. Police said their injuries range from gunshot wounds, shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest.
How to watch the St. Louis Blues game Thursday night

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will face the Nashville Predators Thursday night exclusively on ESPN+ and/or Hulu. The Blues will be featured exclusively on the online streaming platforms for two games this season. The first taking place Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. against the Nashville Predators.
'She never gave up on me': Remembering lives lost in St. Louis school shooting

ST. LOUIS — Two people lost their lives, and six others were injured, in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday. St. Louis police were called to the school for an active shooter just after 9 a.m. Within four minutes of the initial call, police made entry into the school. Eight minutes later, police engaged with the shooter and two minutes later, they gave the call for "suspect down."
St. Louis local news

