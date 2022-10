Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO