10bbl uni tank plus chiller option
I have a 10bbl unitank with all the fittings. Even have a few hoses I can throw in and a mini chugger pump for a little extra. I have a 1.5 hp 18 gallon reservoir glycol chiller from 2021 that has only ran 4 months. combined price is 12k. Glycol...
Meheen 6-Head bottle filling machine, mint condition
Meheen 6-Head bottle filling machine, mint condition ( $65,000 ) Rarely used Meheen M6-CE, 6-Head bottle filling machine for sale, mint condition. Adapted for long neck 0.33 l bottle. Specifications:. Speed Up To 2160 bottles/hr. Machine Dimensions 168 cm x 107 cm. Power 9A @ 230VAC, 56/60 Hz. Compressed Air...
Phantasm Powder – Unopened 15kg Bag
Up for grabs is a 15kg bag of Phantasm. We are a very small brewery and at the time of purchasing the minimum order was 2 – 15kg bags. We still haven’t depleted the first bag and won’t be needing the second. Bag has been stored in a properly refrigerated space since we took delivery. $1000, not negotiable, buyer covers shipping cost or feel free to pick up in person in Upstate, NY.
Turnkey Brewing Systems- All Sizes 3-60 Barrel - In Stock ( $10,000 )
SAVE ON TRUCKING COSTS ! WE ARE A US COMPANY & HAVE DISTRIBUTION CENTERS ALL OVER THE US ! WE DO ON-SITE INSTALLATIONS !. We specialize in working with start-ups and brewery expansions!. Steam, Direct Fire, or Electric brewhouses. UL Listed Motors and Electronics. 2 Stage Heat exchanges for maximum...
5 BBL Gas-Fired Brewhouse and cellar tanks – PRICE REDUCED
5 BBL Gas-Fired Brewhouse and cellar tanks - PRICE REDUCED ( $175,000 ) New 5 BBL, gas-fired DME brewhouse for sale with cellar tanks. Includes a 7 BBL mash tun and 5 BBL kettle with platform and touchscreen HMI. The HMI controls the brewhouse as well as the glycol valves on the cellar tanks. Also includes a 10 BBL HLT and two stage heat exchanger.
ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System – Like New
ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System - Like New ( $18,000 ) Used ProCarb Mini for sale. Barely used, it was just sent back to ProMach for a total refurbishment and tune-up, as good as new! Pallet mounted. It will ship directly from their warehouse. The ProCarb MINI In-Line Carbonation system is a 2-stream (beverage and CO2) in-line carbonation system designed to deliver precise carbonation of beverages at product flow rates up to 25 gallons per minute. Sells new for $22,900. Asking $18,000 OBO plus shipping from ProMach. This is the basic model without available upgrades.
15bbl Horizontal Lagering Tanks
2 – 15bbl Jacketed Lagering Tanks available. These were acquired through purchase of an existing brewery. We did use the tanks for about a year, hooked to glycol – everything worked as should. Converted space into a distillery and lagering tanks are not needed for our purpose. Older...
2 2bbl stout fermenters with cooling coils
We are upgrading fermenters and no longer need these 2 fermenters. They are 2 bbl stout non jacketed fermenters with cooling coils. These are used and in great shape 1600$ each or 3000$ if you buy both. They are ready for pick up. https://conical-fermenter.com/2-bbl-Fermenter-with-coil.html. Manufacturer : Stout. Where Manufactured :...
TWO SECTION SLIDING DOOR REFRIGERATED MERCHANDISER, BLACK
TWO SECTION SLIDING DOOR REFRIGERATED MERCHANDISER, BLACK ( $2,150 ) Gently used refrigerator used in our taproom for on premise sales. Works well. Only selling to make room for more beer taps.
1000 liter (264 gallon) Variable Capacity Tanks
I have 1 1000 liter stainless steel variable capacity tank. Comes with a stand, floating lid, Stainless steel dust cover lid and extra tubing. Buyer would need to pay for shipping and handling. Price: $950. Manufacturer : MARCHISIO. Where Manufactured : United States. Ships From : Denver.
ABS Heat Exchanger For Sale
Normal use( for 5 years) 40 plate heat exchange (65sqft.8m^2). Was caustic/oxidizer CIP after each brew day+regular passivation. Was included with our original brew house(also from ABS). 1.5 in tri clamp fittings. Will easily chill 20BBL in an hour. Price is OBO, any ?s or if local and want to check just shoot me a message!
Wild Goose Gosling Canning Line and In-Line Paradigm 700 VS Labeler
Wild Goose Gosling Canning Line and In-Line Paradigm 700 VS Labeler ( $35,000 ) Used Product Ad posted 2 days ago in Canning Equipment by Sam Wright. We took over an existing brewery and no longer need the canning line and labeler that the former owners had. The canning line is a Wild Goose Gosling, manufactured in 2021 and the labeler is In-Line Paradigm 700 VS, unknown manufacture date but likely 2021 or possibly 2020. Both machines on casters. They have been stored indoors in air conditioning, but unused for about six months. We will include all manuals and spare parts we’ve found associated with the machines, as well as a tablet to run the canning line interface. FOB from Houston, Texas 77009. We can place on pallets and load onto truck coordinated and paid by purchaser.
Letina VF420S Plate Filter
I have a lightly used Letina VF420S plate filter for sale. This filter is built very well with all stainless steel components. It is in very good condition. It was originally purchased from GWKent. -20 plate capacity. -Includes crossover plate. 400×400 filter size. 550 gal/hour. Please refer to the...
8oz sleek cans – 1 truckload – $0.15 per can – BPANI MCC
8oz sleek cans - 1 truckload - $0.15 per can - BPANI MCC ( $0.15 ) One truckload of MCC 8oz sleek brite cans, 221,122 cans in total. BPANI liners. Specs attached. $0.15 per can if entire truckload purchased, $0.18 per can if purchased by the pallet. 11,638 cans per pallet.
!!!!!!Crowler Nation Crowler machine and 1/4Pallet of cans ($3000 + freight)!!!!!!!
!!!!!Crowler Nation Crowler machine and 1/4Pallet of cans ($3000 + freight)!!!!!!! ( $3,000 ) Fully automatic seaming function in 120v / 9.2A, Seams both 32oz (1 Quart) & 25.4oz (1 Pint, 9.4oz) Seams both the pop top & resealable lids with no changeover. Heavy-duty cast aluminum construction, mechanical clutch and 1/2 HP Electric Motor. Free standing, does not require mounting. Parts are readily available to keep it running for as long as you need. *This purchase also comes with a 1/4 pallet of 32oz cans with pop top lids (around 200).
Three (3) 300 Gallon Stainless Steel Wine / Kombucha Fermenters – $1850-1950 each
Three (3) 300 Gallon Stainless Steel Wine / Kombucha Fermenters - $1850-1950 each ( $18,501,950 ) One (1) cylindrical 316 stainless steel fermenter and two (2) square stainless steel wine / kombucha fermenters. Cylindrical tank has a 320 total gallon capacity. Super high quality 316 stainless steel. Has two casters....
(2019) 4 Head + 4 Capping bottle filler. Automatic 3 stage CO2 purge
(2019) 4 Head + 4 Capping bottle filler. Automatic 3 stage CO2 purge ( $6,500 ) We are selling our bottle filling and capping line. It’s barely used, less than 15.000 bottles filled because we came to the conclusion that it’s to small for our needs so we bought an identical one but with 8 filling heads.
3BBL Complete System
Will have our entire 3BBL system for sale. Upgraded to a new production facility so selling the original system from our taproom. Opened in 2014. The brewhouse and control panel are original, The tanks are from 2016. 3BBL Stout system. All electric heat for the HLT and BK. The control...
2018 Cask mACS – 15-21CPM 16oz – priced to move – PRICE DROP
2018 Cask mACS - 15-21CPM 16oz - priced to move - PRICE DROP ( $55,000 ) We’re selling our beloved canning line as we got an upgrade. Everything that’s included:. All you need is a labeler. This line is decommissioned and ready to move – we have it...
Valve Tree Plumbings,Skid Mounted Turnkey Brewhouse,Very reasonable prices
Hot liquor Tank+Cold liquor tank+Fully Glycol Tank. Available Capacities in 1/2 bbl-30bbl For Brewhouses,1/2bbl-250bbl For Fermenter&Brite Tanks etc. SS304 High Quality Brewing Platform&Stairs&Railings,&Sample Sink. SS304 Hard Pipelines/Plumbings for Brewhouse include hot water&city water pipelines,mash&wort pipelines,liquid blending assembly,seperate CIP loop for each vessel,external CIP cart compatibility,forward and reverse cip and water...
