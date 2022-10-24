Read full article on original website
I'll Never Regret Having Three Kids Under 3
I had all three of my kids, right after another, stacked one on top of the other. It wasn’t the plan — but I’m so glad I did. I woke up one morning around the time of my first child’s first birthday, and I had the overwhelming feeling we needed to start trying again. This caught me by surprise, to be honest. I still can’t believe how many people asked me when I would have another child after my oldest was born. Wading through the hormonal soup and trying to find my rhythm with a newborn, the only answer that made sense was: “When the first one starts school.” The truth was, I couldn’t wrap my head around taking care of two children. I didn’t think there was a way I could love another child as much as I loved him. And I had no idea if my body could handle another birth since I still couldn’t walk properly when he was six weeks old because I tore and bruised so badly.
Olivia Munn Is Every Exhausted Mom Asking For Advice As Her Baby Drops His Second Nap
Is there anything more nightmare-inducing than the dreaded nap drop? One minute, your schedule is all figured out. Your kid snoozes at somewhat predictable times while you work or clean the house or scroll TikTok for a few precious moments. Then, suddenly, they decided they’re done with napping. It’s a moment all moms know all too well — even celebrity moms like Olivia Munn.
John Legend Says He Wasn’t Always An Ideal Partner To Chrissy Teigen
Marriage can certainly serve you a daily slice of humble pie, and our favorite wedding anthem singer is admitting it wasn’t always sunshine and roses with him and Chrissy Teigen. In a recent interview on Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose With Jay Shetty, John Legends spoke in retrospect regarding...
Simon Cowell Has Almost Quit Smoking Thanks To His 'Strict' 8-Year-Old Son
Simon Cowell has been trying to quit smoking for years — and now his eight-year-old son Eric is helping him kick the habit. In a new interview with Extra, the Got Talent judge opened up about his struggle to give up cigarettes, as well as how his son is helping him along the path to “cutting down.”
A Dad Shuts Down The Parents Criticizing His Daughters' Homecoming Dresses
Dads have historically been the parent who is stricter about what their daughters wear out in the world (you’re not leaving the house in that!) but, thank the lord, the tide seems to be changing. There’s no better evidence for this than Matt Austin, a Florida news anchor who went viral on TikTok this month for verbally destroying commenters on his Facebook page who were criticizing what his two daughters wore to their homecoming dance.
A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby
Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
Jack Osbourne And His Newborn Daughter Maple Show Off Their Mean-Mugging Skills
Fatherhood might not be all smiles, as Jack Osbourne’s latest selfie with 3-month-old daughter Maple Artemis goes to show. The Fright Club star took to Instagram to share a snap with Maple where the father-daughter duo are both giving the camera a bit of a mean mug, and people could not get over how Maple pretty much looks like a mini version of her dad.
A Woman’s Innocent Tweet About Enjoying Coffee With Her Husband Has Enraged The Internet
Over the weekend, Twitter erupted when a woman posted an innocuous tweet about enjoying mornings in the garden with her husband. It was benign, had a typo, and felt like a perfectly unremarkable update that often invokes a smile and a quick scroll past, nothing more. But here we are,...
Selma Blair Hopes Her Early Departure From 'DWTS' Is A Learning Experience For Her Son
Actress Selma Blair defied odds and left audiences in awe every week as she danced (seemingly with ease) in the ballroom on Disney+ reality show Dancing with the Stars. However, it seems that her body was taking much more of a toll than anyone really knew. Blair, who had been...
Kid Mercilessly Reviews His Mom’s Half Marathon Performance At School Share Time
Children are nothing but honest, and sometimes that honestly is about you and it’s shared with their entire fourth grade classroom. TikTok influencer Ashley Desanno shared the hilarious account of her nine-year-old son reviewing her performance in a half marathon — and it was so relatable, and a little bit gross, that the video quickly began trending.
Mariah Carey And Her Daughter Monroe Had The Cutest Mini-Me Moment
When your mom is Mariah Carey, why not dress the part? Monroe Cannon, Carey’s 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Nick Cannon, shared a mini-me moment with her mom over the weekend as the duo wore matching black ensembles and braided hairstyles. “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!! #Thehairtales,” Carey, 52, captioned a...
Alanis Morissette's Kids Have Started Listening To Her Music — And Her Reaction Is Priceless
It can drive parents absolutely nuts when their kids start listening to the same pop songs over and over again with no relief. But what happens when you happen to have made one of the most iconic albums of the 90s and your three kids won’t stop playing it? Alanis Morissette is dealing with this issue.
One Of Taylor Swift's New Songs Seems To Be About Miscarriage — And Fans Are Reacting
It’s like Christmas for millions of Taylor Swift fans around the world, as the pop star released her tenth studio album Midnights at midnight last night. And then, at 3 AM, she added a huge bonus: seven more brand new tracks that she’s calling the 3 AM Songs.
Christina Aguilera Releases Powerful New ‘Beautiful’ Music Video Focused On The Impact Of Social Media On Teens
It’s no secret that the current generation is facing obstacles that parents have never faced before, including the complex impacts of social media during the critical teenaged years. Singer Christina Aguilera, who is now a mom herself to Max, 14, and Summer Rain, 8, debuted a new version of...
Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Done Having Kids
Khloé Kardashian may still be coming down from the high from the birth of her second child, but she has already made a firm decision: she is done having kids. The Good American founder appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, and she candidly shared that two kids total are totally fine with her.
Geena Davis Is "Really Grateful" She Waited Until Her 40s To Have Children
People are waiting until later in life to have kids. For the first time in history, the median age for motherhood in the United States just hit 30, while the average age of dads is also rising — up to 31 years in 2017. Though this is rather new...
Borat Wished Kim Kardashian A Happy Birthday, And It's So Funny
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, and among all of the birthday messages and posts, there was one in particular that stood out from the rest. The world’s favorite fictional character ‘Borat,’ played by Sasha Baroncohen, from the 2006 mock documentary film Borat, made an appearance on Instagram to wish Kimmy a very special birthday, and the internet couldn’t get enough.
I’m 47, Single, And Not At All Worried About Finding Someone
I woke up a few weeks ago at 1 am, and my heart was pounding. I’m not sure if it was a dream I had that I couldn’t remember, but out of nowhere, I was flooded with thoughts I hadn’t had since my recent breakup. You are 47! What if you never meet someone? What’s wrong with you? Your marriage ended, and now you broke it off with the man you’ve been with for three years. When are you going to find someone?
Angelina Jolie Casually Walked Around Her Daughter’s College Campus & Fans Couldn’t Believe It
One of the perks of having a kid in college are the exciting weekends when parents can come down and see how their kid is living on their own. And it seems as if some celebrity parents are no different. Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, 47, took a trip to...
I'm Teaching My Kids To Be Quitters. Here's Why.
“If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again!” “Winners never quit, and quitters never prosper!” There are many other adages with the same core message; this narrative proclaims one lesson above all others: quitting is to be avoided at all costs. But looking back, it’s clear that I’ve held onto things (friendships, jobs, sushi) way longer than I should have — all in the name of not being a quitter — and it wasn’t healthy. So, I’m teaching my kids that in some cases, the best option is to abandon what you’re doing and move on. Give up. Throw in the towel. Just quit. Contrary to popular belief, sometimes quitting is for winners.
