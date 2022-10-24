ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, IA

Sue Graves Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

Sue Graves, the daughter of Marvin L. and Elsie (Moore) Wilhite, was born September 28, 1937, in Gibson, IA. She died October 21, 2022, at her home in Carson, IA, at the age of 85 years.

Sue attended school at Gibson, IA, graduating from Gibson High School with the class of 1956. She attended Drake University and then Tarkio College, before receiving her teaching certificate from William Penn College in Oskaloosa, IA. On August 24, 1958, Sue was united in marriage to Richard Graves. Two children were born to this union, Michelle and Troy. Sue and Rich lived in Oskaloosa while she taught kindergarten in Thornburg. They then lived in What Cheer, IA, and various other places before making their home in Carson in 1970. Sue kept taking classes at William Penn, and received her bachelor’s degree in education. Sue began teaching first grade in Macedonia and then switched to kindergarten. She continued teaching kindergarten for the Carson Macedonia School District and then the Riverside School District before her retirement after 34 years in education.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Elsie Wilhite, her great grandchildren Eden, Jackson and, GraceLynne Elizabeth; her in-laws Louis and Shirley Graves; her sisters, Lora Lee Soults and husband Harry and Jerdena Nelson and husband Harry; her brother Jack Wilhite; and her sister-in-law Malinda Graves Ruttenberg.

She is survived by her husband Richard Graves of Carson, IA; her daughter Michelle Riffel of DeSoto, KS; her son Troy Graves and wife Elizabeth of Carson, IA; her grandchildren: Jerin Riffel and wife Mary, Jordan Riffel and wife Colleen, Ashton Riffel, Joshua Graves and wife MaryAnne, Garrett Graves and wife Kyra, and Alex (Moshi) and wife Anne; her great grandchildren, Emmett, Elias,Tucker, and Colton; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Carson United Methodist Church in Carson. Visitation with the family will take place at the church starting at 9:30 AM until the time of the service. A private interment will be at a later time. Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

