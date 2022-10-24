Read full article on original website
VTC needs volunteer drivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Volunteer” is in the name and the Volunteer Transportation Center is always in need of them. The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau was on 7 News This Morning to spread the word. You can watch his interview in the video above. Volunteers are reimbursed...
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People were evacuated for a time in the village of Carthage due to a natural gas leak, according to Jefferson County officials. Officials said a Department of Public Works crew struck a gas line at the intersection of South Washington and West streets Wednesday afternoon.
Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its Trunk-Or-Treat event. The Rev. Dr. Andrew Long, the church pastor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above. The Trunk-Or-Treat is happening on Friday from 4 p.m....
Halting Ogdensburg firefighters’ hazard pay stuns lawmakers, emboldens union
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A day after Ogdensburg stopped hazard pay to city firefighters, we hear from surprised lawmakers and a union that’s not afraid to go to court. The city paid out $311,000 in hazard pay to firefighters since January 2021. Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie says...
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
Nancy B. Herron, 83, of Belleville
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy B. Herron, 83, wife of James Herron, Belleville, passed away Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at her home with her family at her side under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home,...
Lowville school project gets voters’ go-ahead
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Central School’s capital project got the green light from district taxpayers Tuesday. By a vote of 277-174, the school can spend $14.9 million to build a new track with lights and a parking area near Bostwick Street. Existing sports fields will be upgraded,...
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Lewis County last week allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly 10 times the legal limit. The county sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Jose Sevilla failed sobriety tests after his rig went off State Route...
National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
Gouverneur apartment complex gears up for ‘Trunk or Treat’
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’ll be a happy haunting in Gouverneur this Halloween. Parkstead Apartments is holding its 3rd annual “Trunk or Treat.”. Organizer Sean Peck says more than 700 people took part in last year’s event. He says Trunk or Treat makes for a safer...
Small business owners voice concerns to Congresswoman Stefanik
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was in the district Wednesday to focus on the concerns of small business owners. “Small businesses are the backbone and the engine of our upstate and north country economy. I want to make sure that I’m bringing their concerns to the highest level,” said Stefanik (R. - 21st District).
7-Eleven cashier threatened with knife in attempted robbery off I-81 near Watertown
Pamelia, N.Y. — A 7-Eleven cashier was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery off Interstate 81 near Watertown, state police said. Troopers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station, at 23100 state Route 12 in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia, after a man walked into the store displaying a knife at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Ilene Clark Piché, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ilene Clark Piché, 90, of Watertown, NY, passed away on October 21,2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She moved there in 2022 to be closer to her son. Born on August 16, 1932, in LaFargeville, NY, daughter of Kenneth and Martha (Schaver) Clark, Ilene graduated from LaFargeville High School in 1949. She then became a telephone operator, supervisor and Assistant Chief for the NY Telephone Co., in Watertown from 1951 to1979. She then became a receptionist for New York Casualty which later became known as Harleysville Insurance Co. from 1980 until she retired in 1997.
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
Copenhagen tosses petition to hold fire department vote
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A dozen votes shy. We’re talking about petitions that needed enough signatures in order to put the fate of the Copenhagen Fire Department up for a public vote. The village voted to dissolve the Copenhagen Fire Department in September. The only thing that could...
Mary C. Hart, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary C. Hart, 80, of Route 37, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family, while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on January 31, 1942, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the...
Local man acquitted in Lewis County Court on domestic violence accusations
LOWVILLE- A local man has been acquitted of domestic violence accusations. Last week, James P. Marra III, 44 of Greig, NY appeared in Lewis County Court for a trial regarding numerous separate incidents of domestic violence, which reportedly occurred between the fall of 2019 and June of 2021. According to...
Lowville school capital project up for vote Tuesday
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Voting is underway Tuesday for the $14.9 million capital project at Lowville Academy and Central School. If approved, the project will improve HVAC systems for better ventilation. It will also modernize restrooms. Athletic facilities will receive minor touch-ups, but a major addition will be the...
