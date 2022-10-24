ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

Retired Sanger athlete was a superstar in his sport. Now he’s going to BMX Hall of Fame

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2a53_0il0HVER00

Randy Stumpfhauser didn’t start out a champion.

He was just a kid who liked BMX.

“I just rode because I wanted to have fun,” says Stumpfhauser, a Sanger native and one of six athletes being inducted into the BMX Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Oct. 29.

Sure, the competitive nature of the sport appealed to him — to this day watching any kind of race gets Stumpfhauser’s heart rate going — but he also liked the dirt of it all. He remembers getting home from school and heading straight to the homemade track in the backyard of his family’s home. In the summer, he’d ride until the calluses came off and his hands bled.

Until his retirement in 2010, his own home had a one-acre maze of trails and banked corners, ramps and bumps that Stumpfhauser put in by hand. It’s flat dirt now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJ113_0il0HVER00
Randy Stumpfhauser after his first race in Sanger in 1986. The BMX rider is being inducted into the BMX Hall of Fame for 2022. Stumpfhauser family

As a sport, BMX started in the 1970s as a kind of motocross spin-off. It swapped the motorbikes for what looked like child-sized bicycles in sprint races that would be over in less than a minute.

Stumpfhauser started riding in 1986, the summer a BMX course called Apacheland opened in Sanger.

He was 9.

By the time he was 19, Stumpfhauser — known on the racing circuit as Stumpy or Stumpdog — had racked up an impressive resume as an amateur rider, including an American Bicycle Association national title.

At the height of his professional career, he was earning six figures and traveling nationally and internationally to compete in championships riding specialized bikes that cost more than $1,000 apiece.

In an interview with The Fresno Bee, Stumpfhauser said he’d lost track of how many season-long titles he has won, but he thought it was seven.

His was a career of consistency — and longevity.

While most pros age out the sport by their mid-20s, Stumpfhauser was competing, and winning, up until his retirement in 2010 at the age of 33. He won his final championship in 2009, making him the oldest rider to hold the pro title.

Stumpfhauser says he had the benefit of being relatively injury free and having a good support system, both from his family and the sponsors paying the bills.

He also had an immense work ethic.

BMX requires riders race from a dead stop at the starting gate into a first straightaway as fast as they can. Doing that again and again over a race weekend is physically demanding, Stumpfhauser says, in a way that spectators might not understanding. He non-race routine involved twice-daily sessions at the track, along with weight work and time on his road bike. He would practice his race sprint-outs on the street.

“I would train in the morning and then I would need a nap,” he says.

Then, he’d be back to training in the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdBTe_0il0HVER00
Retired BMX rider Randy Stumpfhauser poses with his family. Stumpfhauser family

Stumpfhauser doesn’t follow the sport much anymore. After his retirement, he dedicated his time to his his family, his faith and his career as an educator. He’s married with four children who never got into the sport themselves. They’d rather play football or basketball. After working as a teaching for a decade, Stumpfhauser is in first year as principal at Kings Corner, a “small and intimate” Christian school in Sanger.

The way Stumpfhauser puts it, “life got really really busy really quick.”

He doesn’t know how to put it into words the feelings that came with new of his induction into the Hall of Fame and won’t speculate on why he was nominated and ultimately chosen.

“That’s for other people to have opinions on,” he says.

What he will say: “When I was done with my career I was satisfied.”

In announcing Stumpfhauser’s induction, USA BMX made sure to highlight courses in the Fresno area, where it hopes the next generation of kids will get started in the sport.

Air TIme BMX is a nonprofit volunteer-run race track operated in Reedley. It offers weekly open practice session, classes and sanctioned races.

In Fresno, races, clinics and classes are run at the city-operated BMX course at Woodward Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRJcs_0il0HVER00
Randy Stumpfhauser, seen here at the height of his career in 2005, stands in the dirt bike track he built four and a half years ago at his Sanger home. Stumpfhauser is being inducted into the BMX Hall of Fame. Christian Parley/Fresno Bee Staff Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdhzc_0il0HVER00
Sanger’s Randy Stumpfhauser will be inducted into the BMX Hall of Fame for 2022. USA BMX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Fresno State unveils new navy helmets for Saturday's game

The Fresno State Bulldogs unveiled a new look for this weekend’s home game versus San Diego State. On Wednesday, the university announced that the team will wear navy blue helmets for the first time in program history. The navy helmets will feature the “Bulldogs” cursive script in white with...
csufresno.edu

OPINION: Fresno State football is not safe for fans or players

Glass didn’t break by itself and injure a mother and her daughter at the homecoming football game on Oct. 15. A graduate assistant coach committed the act by lashing out in anger at his surroundings when a play didn’t go his way. However, much of the attention in...
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare’s Richard Torrez returns to the ring this weekend

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare native Richard Torrez Jr. will be stepping into the ring for his fourth professional boxing match this weekend in New York. On Saturday night, Torrez Jr. will be facing off against Ahmed Hefny in a six-round heavyweight match at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre. Torrez Jr. has had a successful […]
TULARE, CA
thecampusjournal.com

559 Fights #91: Biniyam Shire, Results and More!

The 559 Fights promotion recently had an event titled “559 Fights #91” held at the Visalia Convention Center. It featured three title fights and the third MMA bout of reality television star Biniyam Shibre, most notably from TLC’s “90 Day Fiance”. The seats were packed with MMA fans and fans of the reality television show alike, with many people flocking over from miles to get a chance to meet the Ethiopian MMA hopeful.
VISALIA, CA
oandgnews.org

Then & Now – Porterville High School’s Spirit and Rallies

School spirit and rallies are a big part of what makes this school fun and fantastic. Porterville High school is always having rallies, events, and other activities for all the students to participate in. Being a part of what PHS has to offer can be a great high school experience as long as you are getting involved. Our ASB has done an amazing job getting people involved in this year’s rallies. We play games and cover our gym with many posters to show off our school spirit. As I have mentioned, our school’s rallies and spirit have always been a massive part of what makes PHS the best. According to a former PHS alumni and current PHS teacher, not much has changed. Mr. Mitchell says, “the gym floor was always packed with students playing games and having some friendly competition.” He also told about one game in particular, “the flying carpet game,” which was a pretty rough game, and said, “I don’t know how we didn’t all have concussions after a rally.” Something we don’t do today is drive through the Monache parking lot decorated in orange and green, honking our horns, as Mr. Mitchell said they would before the big rivalry game. Finally, something we do till this day is after the game, the Porterville Panther band plays the Orange and Green while everyone holds up two fingers to represent victory and support for our school. PHS has always been a great atmosphere, and that has not changed one bit.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: Tulare teacher making learning fun for students

TULARE, Calif. ( ) – A sixth-grade teacher in Tulare is making learning fun for his students. Palo Verde Elementary school teacher Mr. Anthony Nguyen was selected as “Educator of the Week.”. A round of applause for Palo Verde’s sixth-grade math and science teacher Mr. Nguyen who has...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
CLOVIS, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
12K+
Followers
279
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy