Muscogee County School District holding community meetings about school attendance zones

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Muscogee County School district has announced that it will host a series of community meetings about the future restructuring of school attendance zones.

The first introductory meeting was held at Spencer High School on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The second meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Northside High School, located at 2002 American Way, in the auditorium.

Those unable to attend the meetings may find videos of the information on the district’s YouTube page .

