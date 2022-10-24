Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary and Theft on Deerfield Avenue
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary and theft that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting
Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
popville.com
Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
fox5dc.com
Woman killed inside car during afternoon shooting in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was killed after a shooting near Dunbar High School in Northwest DC, according to police. DC Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday. A woman was found unconscious and not breathing.
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot, 1 killed before daybreak across Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday started with deadly violence, with three people shot, one of them killed, within 90 minutes across the city of Baltimore. The shooting spree began just before 2 a.m. when a person who had been shot walked in to a hospital. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man had been shot in the 5800 block of Willowton Avenue in northeast Baltimore.
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found a...
NBC Washington
18-Year-Old Arrested in Maryland LA Fitness Assaults; Police Say More Victims Possible
A Maryland 18-year-old is under arrest and facing rape charges for sexually assaulting two women in a Montgomery County gym, and authorities say more victims may be out there. Silver Spring resident Samba Dieng, 18, faces several charges, including second-degree rape, after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at the LA Fitness in North Bethesda.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Separate Fatal Collisions Monday
Police said two adults were killed following separate collisions on Monday. The first collision happened at about 7:17 a.m. around East Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). According to police, the driver of a 2009 Mazda 5 minivan was going east in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when they crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work. DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. The...
Alleged affair leads to man's murder outside Baltimore gas station
Charging documents reveal how an alleged affair led to a man's murder outside a Baltimore gas station earlier this year.
Peeping Tom Caught Illegally Installing Hidden Camera Inside DC Home, Police Say
A 41-year-old self-employed contractor is facing charges after authorities say he installed a hidden camera inside a DC home. The incidents happened between Monday, June 20, and Thursday, June 23 on the 1100 block of 3rd Street in Southwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Eddy Giron, of Hyattsville, Maryland,...
fox5dc.com
Navy Yard shooting: Suspect fires into Buffalo Wild Wings at victim
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a Buffalo Wild Wings in Navy Yard, where both the suspect and the victim are employed, due to a personal dispute between the two. DC Police says officers responded to 1220 Half Street SE around 6:55...
Police: 54-Year-Old Silver Spring Man Missing Since Tuesday
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old from Silver Spring. Marc Joseph Grier was last seen on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Fairland Rd., MCPD said in a news release. Grier is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. Grier may have a neck brace on and uses a walker.
mocoshow.com
Baltimore Man Convicted in 2019 Silver Spring Bank Robbery Case, Faces up to 15 Years
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before the honorable Judge John Maloney, a jury convicted defendant, Jhasir Devaux, 25, of Baltimore, MD, on one count of robbery. This stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on Aug. 7th, 2019. The defendant wore a construction vest and hospital mask (this was prior to the pandemic) when he entered the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money. Devaux made off with approximately $4,780.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road
WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
WUSA
Baltimore man convicted for dressing up as a construction worker, robbing the same Maryland bank twice
SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Wednesday, a jury convicted 25-year-old Jhasir Devaux on one count of robbery. Authorities say this conviction stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on August 7, 2019, where close to $4,780 was stolen. Around...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section are asking the public for help in locating a missing Gaithersburg woman. Allure Isabella Mack age 20, was last seen by her family on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 9:40 p.m., in Gaithersburg. Family has been unable to contact her since that time.
