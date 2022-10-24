ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary and Theft on Deerfield Avenue

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary and theft that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting

Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School

“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot, 1 killed before daybreak across Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday started with deadly violence, with three people shot, one of them killed, within 90 minutes across the city of Baltimore. The shooting spree began just before 2 a.m. when a person who had been shot walked in to a hospital. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man had been shot in the 5800 block of Willowton Avenue in northeast Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Separate Fatal Collisions Monday

Police said two adults were killed following separate collisions on Monday. The first collision happened at about 7:17 a.m. around East Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). According to police, the driver of a 2009 Mazda 5 minivan was going east in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when they crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Police: 54-Year-Old Silver Spring Man Missing Since Tuesday

Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old from Silver Spring. Marc Joseph Grier was last seen on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Fairland Rd., MCPD said in a news release. Grier is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. Grier may have a neck brace on and uses a walker.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Baltimore Man Convicted in 2019 Silver Spring Bank Robbery Case, Faces up to 15 Years

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before the honorable Judge John Maloney, a jury convicted defendant, Jhasir Devaux, 25, of Baltimore, MD, on one count of robbery. This stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on Aug. 7th, 2019. The defendant wore a construction vest and hospital mask (this was prior to the pandemic) when he entered the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money. Devaux made off with approximately $4,780.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road

WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Police Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman

Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section are asking the public for help in locating a missing Gaithersburg woman. Allure Isabella Mack age 20, was last seen by her family on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 9:40 p.m., in Gaithersburg. Family has been unable to contact her since that time.
