Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
Death penalty sought against Alabama woman accused of drowning toddler
A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records.
Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon a traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Austin Middle School, located at 2715 Danville Road Southwest. The substitute, identified as Taylor Brotton, possessed a number of illegal narcotics in his car including THC wax and drug paraphernalia. The suspect, who...
Act of alleged vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville. One person unaccounted for following house fire near Meridianville. Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Updated: 20 hours ago. Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two...
45-year-old Section man killed in rollover crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Dump truck accident blocks lanes on Highway 72
An overturned dump truck has blocked the eastbound lanes of Hwy 72 in Huntsville.
Do you know him? Madison Police search for suspect
The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest.
Fayetteville Police lack body cameras, new chief wants to invest in the future
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Body cameras have become a staple in many police departments, but not in Fayetteville. “I can’t speak as to why we haven’t gotten them before, I would imagine it’s simple economics,” Fayetteville Police Chief Barry Pendergraft said. Chief Pendergraft has been on...
4 injured after deck collapsed in Madison County
Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.
Woman sentenced for involvement in Huntsville woman’s 2018 death
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman charged in connection to the murder of a Huntsville woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. Domanek Jackson was charged with capital murder for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. She was ultimately only convicted of robbery. According to Madison County Deputy...
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County
4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
Three-vehicle accident shuts down lane on Parkway Access Road
A three-vehicle accident has left one lane closed near Memorial Parkway and Governor's Drive.
1 person arrested after hitting a house with a vehicle
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officers after hitting a house with a vehicle on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with HPD, the person led a vehicle pursuit before hitting a house on Salem Drive. No injuries were reported and the driver has been taken into custody.
3 charged after man tortured at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
Increase in student, staff illness results in Friday school closures in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Schools will be closed on Friday in Lincoln County after an increase in student and staff illness across the district. The closure was announced on the Lincoln County Schools Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Earlier this week, students at Austinville Elementary in...
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people. Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24. The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on...
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers are searching for a man wanted for indecent exposure. According to authorities exposing himself isn’t all he did. They say on October 14th a man walked into Plato’s Closet on Whitesburg Drive and headed to the back of the store. Once...
