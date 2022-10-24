ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon a traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Austin Middle School, located at 2715 Danville Road Southwest. The substitute, identified as Taylor Brotton, possessed a number of illegal narcotics in his car including THC wax and drug paraphernalia. The suspect, who...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Woman sentenced for involvement in Huntsville woman’s 2018 death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman charged in connection to the murder of a Huntsville woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. Domanek Jackson was charged with capital murder for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. She was ultimately only convicted of robbery. According to Madison County Deputy...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County

4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 person arrested after hitting a house with a vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officers after hitting a house with a vehicle on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with HPD, the person led a vehicle pursuit before hitting a house on Salem Drive. No injuries were reported and the driver has been taken into custody.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers are searching for a man wanted for indecent exposure. According to authorities exposing himself isn’t all he did. They say on October 14th a man walked into Plato’s Closet on Whitesburg Drive and headed to the back of the store. Once...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

