ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Four teens killed in rollover crash in Buffalo, two injured

By Aidan Joly, Evan Anstey
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6ROM_0il0HNPr00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four teenagers have been pronounced dead and two more were injured as the result of a crash where the westbound Route 33 lanes meet Route 198, Buffalo police said.

Officers responded to this area, where a vehicle rolled over, at approximately 6:40 a.m.

The age ranges of all six occupants were ages 14-17, according to police. One passenger is in the intensive care unit at ECMC while the 16-year-old driver was treated and released. Five of the six occupants, all but the driver, were ejected. Three of the four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, which was a Kia, was reported stolen from the City of Buffalo at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday night. The 16-year-old is in police custody and charges are pending. Police believe that excessive speed played a factor in the accident and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said that “most likely” one or two charges will be filed later Monday afternoon or evening. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the teens may have been participating in the “Kia Challenge,” a viral social media trend that encourages people to break into Kia cars using cell phone chargers.

The area reopened at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The incident is still under investigation.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

KKSS
3d ago

These social media "challenges" are causing far more harm than good. If this was a result of a challenge when are people going to wake up? 4 young people are dead now.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for injuring 2 people in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after injuring two people in a shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. At around 2:04 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Kyle Mickens, 24, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Teen victims in expressway crash in Buffalo identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14-year-old girl killed would have celebrated her 15th birthday on November 1, according to her friends and family. Ahjanae Harper was also the mother of an infant girl. Marcus Webster, 19, was another passenger killed. His family said he worked and attended school. The Monday...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting

A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Residents Receive Commendation for Saving Man's Life in City Crash

Two Dunkirk residents have received commendations from the Chautauqua County Legislature for actions they took to save the life of a man who was involved in a fatal four-vehicle crash earlier this year in the city. Legislators Robert Bankoski and Kevin Muldowney presented the commendations to Thomas Brown and former Common Council member Paul VanDenVouver during Wednesday's monthly meeting in Mayville. Bankoski says a truck that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Central Avenue and Howard Avenue on got struck head-on by a speeding vehicle...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Deadly Stabbing On Kilhoffer Street

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing a man. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 32-year-old was sentenced yesterday, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Reginald M. Branch, Jr. received a sentence of 16 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervision after he is released. Branch, a second violent felony offender, stabbed a 50-year-old man to death on December 1, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm. The victim, Damon O. Jones, was stabbed multiple times in the chest. He died at the scene. The deadly incident happened inside the victim’s apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens’ deadly car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge, a police commissioner said. A total of six teenagers were in a speeding Kia that crashed about 6:30 a.m. Monday, Buffalo police said. The car had been reported stolen Sunday night.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy