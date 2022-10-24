ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country

(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state’s fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most...
alaskafish.news

Kodiak is now home to Alaska’s largest crab fishery

7.3 million pounds of Tanners is the 2023 quota for the Westward Region; Dungeness also holding strong. Kodiak can lay claim to Alaska’s largest crab fishery with this week’s state announcement of a 5.8 million pound harvest of Tanner crabs set for 2023. An additional 1.1 million pounds...
Alaska Beacon

Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska

At Color Art Printing in Anchorage, Deanna Teders is ready for work to slow down. With two weeks to go until Election Day, this is peak season for campaign mailers, and as a unionized print shop, Color Art is particularly popular among Democratic candidates. “We’re moving. We’re working double shifts, whether our digital department or […] The post Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com

Alaska minimum wage to increase by 51 cents next year

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska minimum wage will increase to $10.85 on January 1st, 2023. Voters passed a ballot initiative in 2014 to adjust the minimum wage annually for inflation. Alaska Statute 23. 10.065(a) requires the Alaska minimum wage to be adjusted by the Consumer Price Index for urban...
kinyradio.com

939 Alaska high school students designated for $12,000 UA Scholars Award

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - High school seniors from nearly 250 high schools across Alaska have been identified as this year's class of UA Scholars, qualifying each of them for a $12,000 scholarship to use at any University of Alaska location. In order to be eligible, students must be ranked within...
Must Read Alaska

Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue

As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
kinyradio.com

Governor Dunleavy requests Federal Fishery Disaster for Bristol Bay Red King Crab and Bering Sea Snow Crab Fisheries

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy wrote to Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, last week requesting she declares a fishery disaster determination for the 2022/23 Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries. Governor Dunleavy requested that the secretary expedites a disaster...
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years

The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires. Fire Investigator Tulare said it’s too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity. Debate...
Must Read Alaska

Mike Shower: Keeping Alaska on the right path

Alaska is one of the most amazing places on the planet. I’ve traveled all over the globe and no place has ever quite matched up. The same can be said of Alaskans; varied backgrounds, hardworking, tough and independent. It’s hard to find a place with more “Don’t Tread on Me” flags & bumper stickers.
alaskapublic.org

Bill Hill is named Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year for his work in the district he graduated from 35 years ago

The Alaska Superintendents Association has named Bill Hill of the Bristol Bay Borough School District the state’s superintendent of the year. Hill grew up in Kokhanok, a village on Iliamna Lake. His family moved to Naknek in the Bristol Bay Borough when he was in high school, and he graduated in 1987. He went to college at the University of Alaska Anchorage and taught in Juneau for six years, but the Bristol Bay area has always been his home.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. A project to build a new homeless shelter in Anchorage is...
alaskasnewssource.com

Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities

Palmer preschool and child care center to close Monday amid staff shortages. With only a handful of childcare options available in Palmer, the closure of Profiles of Excellence creates an even larger need for providers in the small Mat-Su city. Anchorage Assembly’s vote against Navigation Center funding draws reaction.
alaskasnewssource.com

Governor requests fishery disaster determination for snow, red king crab

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has requested that the United States Department of Commerce expedite a disaster declaration for the 2022-2023 Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries. Dunleavy asked via a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for the declaration...
