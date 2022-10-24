ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys

BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
MARYLAND STATE

