This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic Neighborhood
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel Delgado
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby Kent
Click10.com
Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
NBC Miami
Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale
An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
NBC Miami
North Bay Village Commissioner Convicted After Lying to See Lover in Detention Center
A North Bay Village commissioner who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pled guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
NBC Miami
3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in
Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
NBC Miami
Man Shot in Foot, Accused Gunman Jailed for Street Fight in Hollywood
Two men argued then squared off between crowded auto repair shops in Hollywood, throwing punches and wrestling on the ground before a gun went off twice leaving one man with a foot wound, police said. Nathaniel Nijah Reid, 29, was on the losing end of the fight until he fired...
Click10.com
Police: Suspect in scooter chase stole it from woman after punching her
MIAMI – A suspect in a police chase that ended in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday evening stole the scooter he was riding on, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News Thursday morning. Police arrested 29-year-old Roberto Duggans, of Miami Gardens, following the chase. According to the report,...
NBC Miami
Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report
Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
Click10.com
Teen trio robs deaf student at knifepoint as he waits for school bus, Miami police say
MIAMI – A 17-year-old accused of robbing a deaf student at knifepoint as he waited for a school bus appeared in Miami-Dade County bond court Wednesday. According to a Miami police arrest report, Carlos Prado was among a group of teenagers who robbed the victim on Sept. 30. The...
cw34.com
Florida man arrested for false reporting firearms at airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after deputies said he made a false report of a shootout. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call from 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe. In the call, he said that there was going to “be a big guns fight shootout at the airport” and that “there’s gonna be a lot of gun fire call everybody."
NBC Miami
Coconut Creek Man Accused of Defrauding Car Dealers with Fake Checks Worth a Half-Billion
A 23-year-old Coconut Creek man is accused of running a sophisticated scheme that involved writing fake checks, depositing them into different bank accounts, and then withdrawing as much money as he could before the checks bounced. The bank accounts were opened beginning in February using other people’s identities, but Jahmauri...
NBC Miami
Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
WSVN-TV
Police arrest 2, 1 accused of dealing in stolen guns in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspects were caught and cuffed in South Florida, including one charged with dealing in stolen guns. Rockenley Morisseau and Edenson Previous were arrested, Monday night, after responding to reports of a group of suspicious people in a parking lot on the 3700 Block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Stealing Truck With $250K in Electronics Inside Near Miami Airport
A man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a box truck containing $250,000 worth of electronics near Miami International Airport last year, police said. Alain Rangel, 37, was arrested Tuesday on two grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. An arrest report said the theft happened on...
NBC Miami
‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School
An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
NBC Miami
Man Makes Bomb Threat at Wilton Manors Dental Office: Police
A man walked into a dental office in Wilton Manors Thursday and threatened to blow the building up, police said. Wilton Manors Police and a bomb squad responded to the area of Northeast 9th Avenue between Wilton Drive and Northeast 26th Street and ordered residents to shelter in place. "A...
Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami
MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
NBC Miami
3 in Custody After Stealing Catalytic Converters, Leading Police on Chase Into Miami Beach
Three people were in custody after leading police on a chase through North Bay Village and into Miami Beach after allegedly stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. Carlos Segarra, 19, Kerven Rodriguez, 21, and Demetrius Saunders, 24, were arrested Tuesday on a charge of burglary of an occupied structure. Saunders also faces charges of grand theft and fleeing police.
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
NBC Miami
Miami Beach Condo Building Ordered Evacuated Over Structural Issue
A condominium building in Miami Beach was ordered evacuated Thursday after it was deemed structurally unsafe. Residents of the Port Royale condo building at 6969 Collins Avenue have been required to vacate immediately due to an unsafe structure notice, Miami Beach officials said. The building is undergoing a 50-year recertification...
NBC Miami
New Video Shows Broward Firefighter Saving Girlfriend From Fiery Crash on I-95
New video shows the moment a Broward firefighter saved his girlfriend from a burning car after a fiery crash involving a fuel truck on Interstate 95 earlier this week. The cellphone footage shows firefighter Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend, Su Hninyi, running as the fuel tanker and other vehicles are consumed by flames.
