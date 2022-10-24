ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale

An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

North Bay Village Commissioner Convicted After Lying to See Lover in Detention Center

A North Bay Village commissioner who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pled guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
NBC Miami

3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in

Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report

Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Florida man arrested for false reporting firearms at airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after deputies said he made a false report of a shootout. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call from 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe. In the call, he said that there was going to “be a big guns fight shootout at the airport” and that “there’s gonna be a lot of gun fire call everybody."
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Makes Bomb Threat at Wilton Manors Dental Office: Police

A man walked into a dental office in Wilton Manors Thursday and threatened to blow the building up, police said. Wilton Manors Police and a bomb squad responded to the area of Northeast 9th Avenue between Wilton Drive and Northeast 26th Street and ordered residents to shelter in place. "A...
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami

MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

3 in Custody After Stealing Catalytic Converters, Leading Police on Chase Into Miami Beach

Three people were in custody after leading police on a chase through North Bay Village and into Miami Beach after allegedly stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. Carlos Segarra, 19, Kerven Rodriguez, 21, and Demetrius Saunders, 24, were arrested Tuesday on a charge of burglary of an occupied structure. Saunders also faces charges of grand theft and fleeing police.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Beach Condo Building Ordered Evacuated Over Structural Issue

A condominium building in Miami Beach was ordered evacuated Thursday after it was deemed structurally unsafe. Residents of the Port Royale condo building at 6969 Collins Avenue have been required to vacate immediately due to an unsafe structure notice, Miami Beach officials said. The building is undergoing a 50-year recertification...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy