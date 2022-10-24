Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Tower Rock water levels expected to rise
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the water levels around tower rock are expected to rise by the weekend. They made a post that said, “Due to a projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, the vertical geological formation at Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot heading into this weekend.
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
kbsi23.com
4 parks in Cape Girardeau closed for Urban Deer Hunt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Four parks in Cape Girardeau are closed for the Cape Girardeau Urban Deer Hunt. Those parks include Delaware Park, Twin Trees Park, Cape Rock Lower Circle and Fountain Park. The parks are all marked with No Trespassing signs. The parks will remain closed until...
Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after reports of firearm discharge in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – One person is in custody after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible firearm discharge near Hwy. 177 north of Cape Girardeau city limits on Thursday. It is unknown if there are any victims, according to the...
KFVS12
City leaders of Jackson want feedback on how to improve city
How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
KFVS12
Piece by Piece: Murder victim’s remains identified more than 40 years later
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 40 years after a murder victim’s remains are found in Cape Girardeau County, a family in Texas can finally grieve and say goodbye. The story is not a murder mystery. The family of 26-year-old Everette Guy Travis knew he was killed...
annanews.com
Very low to record low river stages reported in region
Illinois American Water Cairo District changes source water from Ohio River. Driven by months of drought and periods of extreme heat during the summer and fall months in 2022, very low to record low river stages have developed along the Lower Ohio and Mississippi rivers in the region, the National Weather Service office in Paducah reported.
KFVS12
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
Cape Girardeau's Urban Deer Hunting is in full swing, and with that comes a list a park closings. Candidates for the Mo. House Dist. 147 debated on Tuesday evening, Oct. 26. SoutheastHEALTH raises minimum wage to $15 per hour. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The hourly wage has been raised...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights
MOUNT VERNON Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois educators skydived with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Wednesday, October 26. According to a release from Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the Golden Knights flew in from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on a Viking Air UV-18 Twin Otter. Educators from...
KFVS12
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning
We're joined by Grant Dade to talk about the much-needed rain that has come our way. Will Hurricane Ian affect the Heartland? | First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/28/22. How will Hurricane Ian affect the Heartland? We've got Grant Dade in studio to take your questions. You can watch our programming live at kfvs12.com/livestream.
wsiu.org
Shooting in Carbondale sends one to the hospital
One person was sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after another shooting in Carbondale. Police say they were called to reports of shots fired just after 4:30am, and found a victim in the 700-block of South Rawlings. The victim was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale - no...
KFVS12
Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, parking will not be allowed...
talkbusiness.net
Ritter nears completion of $5.5 million project in Cape Girardeau
Ritter Communications announced Monday (Oct. 24) a $5.5 million expansion project to bring its telecom service and cloud solutions to residential and business customers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. This is the company’s first expansion project in the Show Me State. “High-quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all...
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 4
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Uptown Jackson’s annual Christmas parade will be Sunday, December 4. According to a release from Uptown Jackson, the theme this year is “A Toyland Christmas.”. It will be begin at 5 p.m. at Southern Bank on Main/Farmington Road and end at the Frozen Food...
KFVS12
Iconic landmark in Downtown Cape Girardeau to be upgraded
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An iconic building in Downtown Cape Girardeau is getting a bit of an upgrade. Right along the riverfront is the large building that houses Port Cape Girardeau. Port Cape Girardeau Owner Doc Cain said the building will be seeing a lot of improvements over the...
