ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Tower Rock water levels expected to rise

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the water levels around tower rock are expected to rise by the weekend. They made a post that said, “Due to a projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, the vertical geological formation at Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot heading into this weekend.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

4 parks in Cape Girardeau closed for Urban Deer Hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Four parks in Cape Girardeau are closed for the Cape Girardeau Urban Deer Hunt. Those parks include Delaware Park, Twin Trees Park, Cape Rock Lower Circle and Fountain Park. The parks are all marked with No Trespassing signs. The parks will remain closed until...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
5 On Your Side

Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

City leaders of Jackson want feedback on how to improve city

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
annanews.com

Very low to record low river stages reported in region

Illinois American Water Cairo District changes source water from Ohio River. Driven by months of drought and periods of extreme heat during the summer and fall months in 2022, very low to record low river stages have developed along the Lower Ohio and Mississippi rivers in the region, the National Weather Service office in Paducah reported.
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man

Cape Girardeau's Urban Deer Hunting is in full swing, and with that comes a list a park closings. Candidates for the Mo. House Dist. 147 debated on Tuesday evening, Oct. 26. SoutheastHEALTH raises minimum wage to $15 per hour. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The hourly wage has been raised...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights

MOUNT VERNON Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois educators skydived with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Wednesday, October 26. According to a release from Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the Golden Knights flew in from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on a Viking Air UV-18 Twin Otter. Educators from...
VIENNA, IL
KFVS12

Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning

We're joined by Grant Dade to talk about the much-needed rain that has come our way. Will Hurricane Ian affect the Heartland? | First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/28/22. How will Hurricane Ian affect the Heartland? We've got Grant Dade in studio to take your questions. You can watch our programming live at kfvs12.com/livestream.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
wsiu.org

Shooting in Carbondale sends one to the hospital

One person was sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after another shooting in Carbondale. Police say they were called to reports of shots fired just after 4:30am, and found a victim in the 700-block of South Rawlings. The victim was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale - no...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, parking will not be allowed...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
talkbusiness.net

Ritter nears completion of $5.5 million project in Cape Girardeau

Ritter Communications announced Monday (Oct. 24) a $5.5 million expansion project to bring its telecom service and cloud solutions to residential and business customers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. This is the company’s first expansion project in the Show Me State. “High-quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 4

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Uptown Jackson’s annual Christmas parade will be Sunday, December 4. According to a release from Uptown Jackson, the theme this year is “A Toyland Christmas.”. It will be begin at 5 p.m. at Southern Bank on Main/Farmington Road and end at the Frozen Food...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Iconic landmark in Downtown Cape Girardeau to be upgraded

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An iconic building in Downtown Cape Girardeau is getting a bit of an upgrade. Right along the riverfront is the large building that houses Port Cape Girardeau. Port Cape Girardeau Owner Doc Cain said the building will be seeing a lot of improvements over the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy