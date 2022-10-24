Read full article on original website
Man who recorded police shooting of Patrick Lyoya testifies that ‘something was wrong’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The man who videotaped Patrick Lyoya’s killing by a now-fired Grand Rapids police officer said Thursday, Oct. 27, that Lyoya pulled over because of car trouble. Soon, Aime Tuyishme said, he saw Lyoya and Officer Christopher Schurr struggling in a front yard.
Fox17
Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
Watch live: Court hearing for Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pivotal hearing for a police officer charged with murder will be live streamed Thursday morning. Now-former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr will appear in a Kent County District courtroom on Oct. 27 for a preliminary exam hearing. The hearing is scheduled to begin...
GRPD: Man not cooperating in shooting investigation
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
Man pleaded with Patrick Lyoya to ‘stand down,’ but said officer always had control before killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man testified he told Patrick Lyoya to stop resisting police but said the officer, Christopher Schurr, maintained control during the violent encounter before he shot Lyoya in the back of the head. Wayne Butler, 41, who is Black, like Lyoya, said that based on...
wgvunews.org
Former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr preliminary examination underway
After months of delays, the preliminary examination of former Grand Rapids Police Officer, Christopher Schurr, began Thursday morning. Former Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4th. Seven months later, the preliminary examination...
Black motorist says Rockford police ‘quota’ for traffic stops led to arrest, assault
KENT COUNTY, MI – A requirement that Rockford police officers average two traffic stops a shift could have factored into the stop of a Black motorist who contends he was falsely arrested and assaulted, a judge said. Thurman King, 57, was stopped March 20, 2019, in his Rockford neighborhood...
Driver who intentionally ran red light at 97 mph, causing fatal crash, headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who police say was driving 97 mph when he intentionally ran a red light, causing a fatal crash, has been sentenced to a minimum 17 years in prison for second-degree murder. Ruben Isabel Cavasos, 43, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Kent County Circuit...
One shot in Southwest Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man showed up at a hospital with wounds from a shooting that Grand Rapids police think happened in Southwest Grand Rapids. The wound man, shot in an arm and leg, was not cooperative with police.
Fox17
Grand Haven DPS investigates report of suspicious man at bus stop
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a report of a suspicious interaction between an adult man and several young children at a Grand Haven bus stop Tuesday morning. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says one person called in the report claiming the encounter...
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
jack1065.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
whtc.com
Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
2 found shot and killed in different cars in Eaton Rapids
Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.
WWMTCw
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
Christopher Schurr back in court for preliminary exam
The former Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder was back in court on Thursday, October 27.
WILX-TV
Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer. The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
State suspends license of home daycare near Holland
The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.
‘We’re tired of saying names’: Protesters rally in support of Patrick Lyoya
The rally took place outside of the 61st District Courthouse where former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr's preliminary hearing was happening.
