ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
wgvunews.org

Former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr preliminary examination underway

After months of delays, the preliminary examination of former Grand Rapids Police Officer, Christopher Schurr, began Thursday morning. Former Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4th. Seven months later, the preliminary examination...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Haven DPS investigates report of suspicious man at bus stop

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a report of a suspicious interaction between an adult man and several young children at a Grand Haven bus stop Tuesday morning. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says one person called in the report claiming the encounter...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital

OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
WEST OLIVE, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer. The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.
GRANDVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy