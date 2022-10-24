Sun Prairie among area municipalities dealing with disorderly vehicle drivers

Sun Prairie and Madison area police agencies encountered hundreds of cars intent on revving their engines and creating large rubber tire skids on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said between 500-1,000 cars were at East Towne producing large skid marks caused by quickly revving tires—known as burnouts—and creating a lot of noise. Madison police warned Sun Prairie police that the group was headed its way from East Towne Mall.

Cox said officers were able to disperse the group from the parking lot at Cabela’s, located on Cabela Drive in the Prairie Lakes Shopping Center.

Cox said police were unable to stop or issue citations to any of the offending motorists.

“Our area saw about 500 cars,” Cox said.

While he thought they were probably not local residents, Cox said he has heard similar incidents have been happening across the country.

Larger cities are having difficulty enforcing traffic safety laws because of the numbers of motorists who are squealing their tires and leaving large patches of burned rubber on the pavement in an effort to frighten both motorists and pedestrians throughout the country.

Madison man arrested for multiple charges after gun incident

Sun Prairie Police Officers arrested a male suspect on multiple charges Oct. 22 after he allegedly brandished a handgun at Park Circle.

Officers responded to the 300 building at Park Circle at 9:31 p.m., after a caller reported seeing a male with a handgun outside. Officers arrived to find a large crowd gathered in front of the 300 building. Officers observed a male who appeared to have a handgun in his waist band duck behind a vehicle.

Police later searched the suspect and found him without a handgun. Officers then searched the vehicle and located the handgun the male had in his waist band.

Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested and jailed Clint Ragland Wilson, 39, of Madison for a charge of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, being a felon in possession of a firearm; three counts each of felony and misdemeanor bail jumping; and one charge of going armed with a firearm while intoxicated.

Drug Take Back scheduled for October 29The City of Sun Prairie, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building/City Hall at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The effort will continue to bring focus to the issue of prescription medication or drug abuse in Wisconsin. Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Find your nearest drug disposal location: www.doseofrealitywi.gov.

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household—no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Community residents are also reminded that many drug disposal boxes are open year-round.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes