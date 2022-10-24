ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
BBC

T﻿en Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling

Manchester United manager E﻿rik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. H﻿ere are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
The Guardian

Antonio Conte focused on present but wants squad backup in January

Antonio Conte has insisted his focus at Tottenham is on the present after he refused to be drawn on plans for the January transfer window. Spurs host Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing victory in the Group D fixture would send them through to the last 16. They enter the match following back-to-back defeats and with injuries piling up, which led Conte to ask whether a busy winter market could be key to a strong second half of the campaign.
BBC

Vinicius Jr: From Rio de Janeiro to bright lights of Real Madrid

Scoring in a Champions League final and being described by your childhood icon as the best in the world was not a bad way end to end the 2021-22 season for Vinicius Jr. Not only did the Real Madrid forward win his second La Liga title, but he won his first European crown thanks to his second-half goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris.
BBC

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta calls on Gunners to secure top spot

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called on his side to earn the point required at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday to finish top of Europa League Group A. The Gunners are already through after winning all four matches so far. But Arteta wants to avoid facing a play-off against one of...
BBC

M﻿an Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
BBC

Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
BBC

L﻿ampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham

F﻿rank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. N﻿athan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. O﻿n the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." H﻿e added:...
BBC

Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss

Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
BBC

O﻿rtega's last-minute nod of approval

Stefan Ortega says keeping a clean sheet on his Manchester City debut was a “perfect” start. The goalkeeper, 29, was signed from German club Arminia Bielefeld this summer and was called into the starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture at Borussia Dortmund. After the 0-0 draw,...
The Guardian

Carrick chatted with Sir Alex Ferguson before taking Middlesbrough job

Michael Carrick has revealed he sought the advice of “angry Scotsman” Sir Alex Ferguson before accepting Middlesbrough’s offer to be their head coach. The 41-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder was unveiled on Tuesday, a day after agreeing to launch his managerial career, as Steve McClaren, Gareth Southgate and Aitor Karanka have done before him, at the Riverside Stadium.
theScore

RB Leipzig end Real Madrid's unbeaten run with impressive win

Leipzig, Germany, Oct 25, 2022 (AFP) - Leipzig earned an impressive 3-2 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League to inflict the holders' first defeat of the season and flex their muscles ahead of a decisive showdown against Shakhtar Donetsk next week. The German side will qualify...
ESPN

PSV handed Europa League away fan ban after Arsenal trouble

PSV Eindhoven have been ordered to play their next European competition game without their away fans after crowd trouble marred their Europa League defeat at Arsenal last week, UEFA said on Thursday. Fans of PSV ripped up seats and lit flares, throwing one towards Arsenal supporters during the game at...

