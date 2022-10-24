Read full article on original website
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
BBC
Ten Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. Here are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says 'important players' needed in January
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Spurs will be in the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Wednesday.
Antonio Conte focused on present but wants squad backup in January
Antonio Conte has insisted his focus at Tottenham is on the present after he refused to be drawn on plans for the January transfer window. Spurs host Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing victory in the Group D fixture would send them through to the last 16. They enter the match following back-to-back defeats and with injuries piling up, which led Conte to ask whether a busy winter market could be key to a strong second half of the campaign.
BBC
Vinicius Jr: From Rio de Janeiro to bright lights of Real Madrid
Scoring in a Champions League final and being described by your childhood icon as the best in the world was not a bad way end to end the 2021-22 season for Vinicius Jr. Not only did the Real Madrid forward win his second La Liga title, but he won his first European crown thanks to his second-half goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris.
BBC
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta calls on Gunners to secure top spot
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called on his side to earn the point required at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday to finish top of Europa League Group A. The Gunners are already through after winning all four matches so far. But Arteta wants to avoid facing a play-off against one of...
ESPN
Juventus 'sorry and angry' after shock Champions League group-stage exit - Allegri
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his side are "sorry and angry" following their 4-3 Champions League loss at Benfica on Tuesday as they miss out on the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013/14. The defeat means struggling Juve can only finish third in Group H, which would earn...
BBC
Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
BBC
Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." He added:...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss
Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
BBC
Ortega's last-minute nod of approval
Stefan Ortega says keeping a clean sheet on his Manchester City debut was a “perfect” start. The goalkeeper, 29, was signed from German club Arminia Bielefeld this summer and was called into the starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture at Borussia Dortmund. After the 0-0 draw,...
Atlético Madrid Knocked Out of UCL After Bizarre Stoppage-Time Drama
The Spanish club saw its hopes for advancing come to an end in gut-wrenching fashion.
Carrick chatted with Sir Alex Ferguson before taking Middlesbrough job
Michael Carrick has revealed he sought the advice of “angry Scotsman” Sir Alex Ferguson before accepting Middlesbrough’s offer to be their head coach. The 41-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder was unveiled on Tuesday, a day after agreeing to launch his managerial career, as Steve McClaren, Gareth Southgate and Aitor Karanka have done before him, at the Riverside Stadium.
theScore
RB Leipzig end Real Madrid's unbeaten run with impressive win
Leipzig, Germany, Oct 25, 2022 (AFP) - Leipzig earned an impressive 3-2 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League to inflict the holders' first defeat of the season and flex their muscles ahead of a decisive showdown against Shakhtar Donetsk next week. The German side will qualify...
Report: Manchester City To Complete Signing Of Everton Youngster
Manchester City have signed Everton academy talent Emilio Lawrence, according to Fabrizio Romano.
ESPN
PSV handed Europa League away fan ban after Arsenal trouble
PSV Eindhoven have been ordered to play their next European competition game without their away fans after crowd trouble marred their Europa League defeat at Arsenal last week, UEFA said on Thursday. Fans of PSV ripped up seats and lit flares, throwing one towards Arsenal supporters during the game at...
Arsenal 3-1 Zurich: Women’s Champions League – as it happened
Lina Hurtig bags her first goals for Arsenal and Jordan Nobbs adds a screamer to put the club top of their group and continue their unbeaten run
Soccer-Barcelona out to prove they are better than Bayern, says Xavi
BARCELONA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Barcelona will be eager to show everyone that they are better than rivals Bayern Munich when the two teams face off in the Champions League on Wednesday, manager Xavi Hernandez said.
