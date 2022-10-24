Read full article on original website
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
Centre Daily
32-year-old boater dies after getting trapped between boat and trailer, Ohio cops say
Family members of an Ohio boater are mourning his tragic and unexpected death. Matthew Trowbridge, 32, of Apple Creek went boating at Chippewa Lake on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As he was trying to load his 14-foot boat onto a trailer, he slipped and fell and couldn’t get out, the sheriff said.
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
Ohio man receives sentence for killing bald eagle
A Dover, Ohio, man received his sentence Monday in a federal court in Youngstown for killing a bald eagle on property that he owned in Tuscarawas County.
Firefighters extinguish kitchen blaze at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the […]
What were the intentions of the Bellaire, Ohio animal hoarders and how can other hoarders stop?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — After cats, dogs, chickens and a donkey were discovered in a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation last week, hoarding is again in the spotlight. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Hoarders’ intentions are not cruel. Belmont County animal rescue professionals say that while the animals are […]
cleveland19.com
Canton crash leaves motorcyclist dead
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Dueber Avenue and Fohl Road is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). OSHP said that Saturday around 4:23 p.m., James Horsley, 70, of Massillon and Michael Poland, 45, of...
WHIZ
Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson...
2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle leaves 1 dead in North Canton
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle leaves a 70-year-old man dead in North Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the...
OSHP: 'Contained barricade incident' at Indian River Correctional Facility over
Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.
Inmates in custody after barricade incident at juvenile correctional facility
Ohio State Highway Patrol says negotiations are continuing after they responded to an issue at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
'Somebody's going to get killed in that place': Summit County family demands answers after juvenile corrections officer was brutally attacked
MASSILLON, Ohio — A Summit County family is searching for answers after a corrections officer was assaulted on the job at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon. "Something needs to be done, and if it's not done soon somebody's going to get killed in that place," said...
