Cambridge, OH

Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet

Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
MINERVA, OH
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

What were the intentions of the Bellaire, Ohio animal hoarders and how can other hoarders stop?

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — After cats, dogs, chickens and a donkey were discovered in a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation last week, hoarding is again in the spotlight. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Hoarders’ intentions are not cruel. Belmont County animal rescue professionals say that while the animals are […]
BELLAIRE, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton crash leaves motorcyclist dead

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Dueber Avenue and Fohl Road is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). OSHP said that Saturday around 4:23 p.m., James Horsley, 70, of Massillon and Michael Poland, 45, of...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH

