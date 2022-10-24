Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 44 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 44 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 13 new deaths and 1,187 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,945, county case totals to 3,484,615...
scvnews.com
CHP Announces ‘Don’t Drive Impaired’ Campaign
The grant-funded “Don’t Drive Impaired” campaign runs through Sept. 30, 2023. In 2020, 669 people were killed and 10,646 were injured in driving under the influence crashes[i] within the CHP’s jurisdiction. Each one of these injuries and deaths represents a preventable tragedy, and a continued need to focus efforts on reducing impaired driving.
scvnews.com
Nov. 2: SCV Water Hosting Virtual Bridgeport Community Listening Session
SCV Water invites the community to the Virtual Bridgeport Community Listening Session. Attendees will learn more about the planned groundwater treatment facility as well as hear updates from the August Community Listening Session. This is the second of two listening sessions and takes place virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from...
scvnews.com
Nov. 16: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce last After Hours Mixer of the year will be held Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, located at 21516 Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita. Tickets are $15 for members and $30 for non-members. Last Call!...
scvnews.com
Salvation Army SCV Chapter In Need of Holiday Bell Ringers
Discover your new favorite holiday tradition by signing up to be a bell ringer this holiday season. The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help staff red kettle stations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join you in...
scvnews.com
Detectives Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station need your help in identifying theft suspects. At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022, the suspects pictured used a victim’s stolen credit cards at numerous locations. The suspects are described as a female Hispanic and male White, approximately 25-35 years old.
Comments / 0