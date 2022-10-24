ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kilj.com

All Star Players Named for Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic

If you are a volleyball fan, then mark your calendar for Saturday, November 5th, as the 29th Annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic will take place at Mediapolis High School at 7 pm. You’ll see some of the best high school senior volleyball players from southeast Iowa. Players were nominated by their coach, then placed on a ballot where other varsity volleyball coaches of the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference voted to see who would play Saturday. Here are the players:
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kilj.com

Wayne Ralph Walljasper

Wayne Ralph Walljasper, 65, of St. Paul, Iowa, passed away at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison, Iowa. He was born in November 22, 1956, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Mildred (Fritzjunker) Walljasper. On April 28, 1984, he married Kathy Walljasper at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2021.
SAINT PAUL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy