Let’s Talk Indianola – Chamber Appreciation
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter about Chamber Appreciation Day and upcoming chamber events. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Lydia Dingeman
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today is Lydia Dingeman, Education Coordinator for the Iowa State Extension Office, as we talk about Trunk or Treat. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Erin Dingman
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Erin Dingman, Acting Nurse Manager for the Veterans Administration CBOC clinic in Knoxville about veterans getting free flu shots. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
IN DEPTH: Netherlands Conference on Pella
In the Netherlands, they just held a conference about the history of Pella. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Val Van Kooten, Executive Director of the Pella Historical Society and Museums. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Carol Ann Adcock
A Celebration of Life for Carol Ann Adcock age 72, of Chariton will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 3:00-6:00pm at the Williamson Community Center. Memorials may be made in care of Carol’s family.
Indianola Beggars Night Scheduled for Sunday
Beggars Night in Indianola is scheduled for Sunday, October 30th from 6-8pm. The City of Indianola asks that all those who wish to participate in the trick or treat follow basic safety guidelines, and homeowners who wish to participate are asked to turn their outside lights on. Other activities include...
Area Students Earn OPUS Honors
Local students outside of Pella and Indianola were also selected as part of the OPUS Honor Choir from the Iowa Choral Director’s Association:. Opus is an honor choir opportunity for students in grades 5-9, sponsored by the Iowa Choral Directors Association. Four choirs of 180 voices each will be chosen for this event.
Knoxville’s Hatch Earns All-State Music Honor
Mason Hatch is now a two-time All-State Music honoree. The Knoxville student was also chosen in 2021 to be a member of the choir as a bass. He is the reigning homecoming king at Knoxville High School as well (pictured above with queen Norah Pearson). Hatch will be featured on an upcoming edition of Let’s Talk Knoxville. The 2022 All-State Music Festival will be held on November 17-19 at Iowa State University. Read more here.
Crossroad of Pella Hosting Winter Wear Gala Thursday
Crossroads of Pella is hosting a Winter Wear Gala this week. Chris Allen and Julie Johnson with Crossroads say the event aims to showcase all donated coats, hats, and gloves, and at 6 p.m. Thursday on their Facebook page, they will model many of the items available free to anyone in need. Crossroads of Pella is thankful to the 45 cars who dropped off several coats at the Coats and Coffee event last week — and many of those items will be featured in the virtual event. Anyone in need of winter gear or those who would like to donate coats can do so on the third floor of the Pella Community Center.
Stacey Lynn (Sprunk) Briles
Funeral services for Stacey Lynn (Sprunk) Briles, age 54 of Monroe will be held on Saturday, October 29th at 11:00am at Grace Alive Church in Prairie City. Burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery in Monroe. The family will greet friends on Thursday, October 28, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences may be left at coburnfuneralhomes.com In honor of Stacey’s love for Nebraska football, guests are encouraged to wear red and white or casual attire.
English as a Second Language in Knoxville
Kim Avitt, a teacher at Knoxville, helps students become proficient in English by students who list English as a second language. Students who attend Knoxville and who are entered in ELL (English Language Learning) program, include students from all parts of the world. Knoxville has 11 students who are Ukrainian, five are Russian, five speak Spanish, three Chuukese, two Chinese and a few more.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Cross Country State Qualifiers – October 26th, 2022
Pella’s boys were among the fastest in all of Iowa at their state qualifying site. Canaan Dunham, Noah Schuknecht, and Devon Browne preview the state meet and discuss last week’s district race. The Pella girls won head to head over Ballard to lead the team to a district...
Tunes and Treats Concert Features Ducharme-Jones Duo Today
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series this afternoon, featuring the Ducharme-Jones Duo. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Davie and Annie Ducharme-Jones are an Americana Roots-Pop duo, who perform their own songs in addition to covers of popular artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Jimi Hendrix, and Dolly Parton. The concert is sponsored by MediGold, with dessert provided by Indianola Hy-Vee, and will be at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Pella Christian Middle School Theatre Presents Tangled
Pella Christian’s Middle School Theatre group is back on the stage this fall. Teacher Elizabeth Oosterheert says they present Tangled on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7 p.m. in the Vermeer Auditorium at Pella Christian High School. Hear from the cast on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola Chamber Asks Residents to Keep Local Businesses in Mind for Holiday Shopping
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help support our local economy this holiday season, and especially on Small Business Saturday, which is always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to focus on small businesses during the most popular shopping time of the year. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News purchasing from a small business means more than the exchanging of goods and services, it helps our community in other ways.
Pella Senior Officer Serving One More Day Before Retirement
By this time tomorrow, a more than two-and-a-half decade career will have ended in the Pella Police Department. Senior Officer Tim Donelson is retiring from his post after 27 years in uniform, serving and protecting the citizens of Pella. Donelson says while the town has changed rapidly during his years on patrol, the people have stayed the same, and he’s thankful for the support he’s received.
Pella Sending Record 20 Musicians to All-State Music Festival
It’s another record breaking year for the number of students from Pella High School who will be represented at the annual Iowa High School Music Association All-State Music Festival. The following were accepted:. Band:. Penelope Shriver, Flute (2021 selection) Payton Lyons, Bb Clarinet (2021 selection) Erin Mathes, Bb Clarinet...
Norwalk taking experienced group to State Cross Country Meet
Experience will be on Norwalk’s side when eight Warrior runners compete in Saturday’s State Cross Country Championships at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course near Fort Dodge. Norwalk senior Breelie Mauro has qualified for her fourth state meet and will compete in the Class 4A girls race at 2:00 p.m. The fourth-ranked Norwalk boys will then compete as a team for the fourth straight year in the 4A boys race at 2:45.
Knoxville School Board Meets
The Knoxville School Board met in regular session Monday night. On the agenda were considering overnight trips for the Dance Team and the Science Club Fall Trip, both were approved by the board. The board also approved the Panther Academy Program Proposal. Other considerations included a report on the Gymnasium...
Angeline “Angie” (Van Ryswyk) Hall
A Celebration of Life for Angeline “Angie” (Van Ryswyk) Hall, age 74, of Knoxville will be held Thursday, October 27th at 11:00am at Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville. Visitation will be held 10:00 until service time. Burial will take place at Gosport Cemetery. Following services, a luncheon will be held at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville. Memorials may be given in her memory to Celebrate Church Crosswalk. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
