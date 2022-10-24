Crossroads of Pella is hosting a Winter Wear Gala this week. Chris Allen and Julie Johnson with Crossroads say the event aims to showcase all donated coats, hats, and gloves, and at 6 p.m. Thursday on their Facebook page, they will model many of the items available free to anyone in need. Crossroads of Pella is thankful to the 45 cars who dropped off several coats at the Coats and Coffee event last week — and many of those items will be featured in the virtual event. Anyone in need of winter gear or those who would like to donate coats can do so on the third floor of the Pella Community Center.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO