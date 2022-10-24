Recruiting notes: Coleman's impact on rankings; Huskers hit jucos; in-state updates

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: A thought experiment as Nebraska takes another crack at ranked team
This weekend is an inflection point for Nebraska football. Under interim coach Mickey Joseph, the Huskers are 2-2, with one of those losses coming just six days after Joseph was elevated. The fifth game for Joseph and the Huskers is a tall task as No. 17 Illinois (6-1) comes to...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: JUCO target announcing commit soon
Mickey Joseph’s Nebraska football recruiting apparatus got its first big win last Saturday in Malachi Coleman. Could it be getting another one in JUCO defensive line target Anterio Thompson this weekend?. The Iowa Western C.C. player would be a big get for a team that is trying to rebuild...
North Platte Telegraph
Long ball vs. steel trap as Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson try to solve Illinois pass defense
LINCOLN – Mark Whipple has been in the football business 43 years, and down to what may be his final five games at Nebraska, the offensive coordinator has ditched any semblance of coachspeak. So he trucked a question about NU’s physicality – a point of emphasis for both Athletic...
Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction: Big Ten West-Leading Fighting Illini Head to Lincoln
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
North Platte Telegraph
The Bielema Blueprint has Illinois up in Year 2. What's stopping Nebraska?
It’s already been a year to remember for the Illinois football team. The current leaders in the Big Ten West, Illinois will roll into Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 6-1 record and a No. 17 national ranking — the program’s best since 2011. It’s been a long time coming for Illinois fans considering the program hasn’t had a winning season since that year.
North Platte Telegraph
Slim Pickings: Predicting the Huskers' score, and nine other Week 9 games
Week 9. Hello. How many of our panelists give the Huskers a shot against Illinois? It's the usual crew, plus guest picker Chris Basnett, a former Slim Pickings champion. (Last week: 7-3; Season record: 61-29) Illinois at Nebraska: Illinois, 28-20. TCU at West Virginia: TCU, 35-28. Notre Dame at Syracuse:...
North Platte Telegraph
Illinois-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Nebraska's second (and final) bye week of the season has came and went, and No. 18 Illinois is waiting to open the closing stretch. Can the Huskers snap a 19-game skid against ranked opponents?. Here's how we see Saturday's game playing out. Who makes an impact in the absence of...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska gets short straw in opener (again), and other '23 schedule takeaways
Nebraska may not know who its coach will be for the 2023 season, but at least the Huskers have the full schedule for next season in hand. Here are my takeaways from Wednesday's schedule reveal. 1. One more year of divisions. It had been reported earlier this week that the...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Nebraska working on run game balance to help rest Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson needed a break, which worked out well since Nebraska needed to improve its run game. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Tuesday that the Huskers practiced more run concepts during the bye week while Thompson rested his arm and bruised body. Whipple wants NU’s offense to look more balanced and he wants Anthony Grant, whom the OC considers among his best playmakers, to see more touches.
North Platte Telegraph
Big Ten releases Nebraska football's 2023 schedule
A Thursday season opener on the road at Minnesota and six straight games to end the year highlight a reconfigured 2023 football schedule for Nebraska. The slate, released on BTN Wednesday morning, kept the same opponents that Nebraska originally had on its schedule for next season. The new lineup includes conference home games against Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28) and Maryland (Nov. 11) in addition to nonconference foes Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23).
Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises
Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
North Platte Telegraph
Episode 60 The Showdown Snippet: Nebraska volleyball gets badgered and Mickey's big audition vs Illinois
Amie Just and Sam McKewon look at Nebraska volleyball's tough loss in a top-five showdown at Wisconsin. They also discuss if the Illinois game could be the defining moment for Mickey Joseph's effort to be the next coach at Nebraska. The Showdown: For the full episode, subscribe at https://go.huskerextra.com/Showdown.
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Mark Whipple and Bill Busch offer takes on need for physicality vs Illinois
In a single sentence Monday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph laid out the annual challenge facing the Huskers as the fall leaves turn gorgeous colors. “We’ve got five games, back-to-back, in a tough, physical Big Ten Conference,” Joseph said. “So my thing is, talking to the team, we’ve got to match our opponent’s physicality, starting this week with Illinois.”
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
North Platte Telegraph
On radio, Fred Hoiberg talks intriguing Big Ten comp for Sam Griesel
LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball’s second exhibition opponent will look much different from its first. While Division II Chadron State attacked the Huskers with a dribble-drive offense led by small guards, Colorado wants to bully the Huskers under the rim. “It’s a very physical, big team,” coach Fred Hoiberg...
News Channel Nebraska
Top-ranked Nebraska ready to battle fifth ranked Badgers
LINCOLN - It's a rematch of the national title in Madison on Wednesday night as the recently top-ranked Husker Volleyball teams visits #5 Wisconsin. The Badgers have won three straight Big Ten titles and enter the contest 15-3 overall and 9-1 in Big Ten play. Nebraska Head Coach John Cook knows the task at hand for the Big Red.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball swept by No. 5 Wisconsin
In a rematch of last season's national championship match, Wisconsin came out on top again. The No. 1 Huskers were swept by No. 5 and defending national champion Wisconsin 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 in Madison on Wednesday. It was Nebraska's ninth straight loss to the Badgers with the streak dating back...
Nebraska Football: What the Cornhuskers Must Fix to Make a Bowl Game
Nebraska has shown signs of life under interim head coach Mickey Joseph but still has plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver
LINCOLN — Tommi Hill’s position change continues to progress behind the scenes. Now he's starting to impress too. Hill — a four-game starter at cornerback who transitioned to wide receiver leading up to the Rutgers contest — is “coming along” in his new role, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said. The bye week provided additional time for the Arizona State transfer to acclimate.
