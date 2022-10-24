ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Recruiting notes: Coleman's impact on rankings; Huskers hit jucos; in-state updates

By LUKE MULLIN Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

The Bielema Blueprint has Illinois up in Year 2. What's stopping Nebraska?

It’s already been a year to remember for the Illinois football team. The current leaders in the Big Ten West, Illinois will roll into Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 6-1 record and a No. 17 national ranking — the program’s best since 2011. It’s been a long time coming for Illinois fans considering the program hasn’t had a winning season since that year.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Slim Pickings: Predicting the Huskers' score, and nine other Week 9 games

Week 9. Hello. How many of our panelists give the Huskers a shot against Illinois? It's the usual crew, plus guest picker Chris Basnett, a former Slim Pickings champion. (Last week: 7-3; Season record: 61-29) Illinois at Nebraska: Illinois, 28-20. TCU at West Virginia: TCU, 35-28. Notre Dame at Syracuse:...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Nebraska working on run game balance to help rest Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson needed a break, which worked out well since Nebraska needed to improve its run game. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Tuesday that the Huskers practiced more run concepts during the bye week while Thompson rested his arm and bruised body. Whipple wants NU’s offense to look more balanced and he wants Anthony Grant, whom the OC considers among his best playmakers, to see more touches.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Big Ten releases Nebraska football's 2023 schedule

A Thursday season opener on the road at Minnesota and six straight games to end the year highlight a reconfigured 2023 football schedule for Nebraska. The slate, released on BTN Wednesday morning, kept the same opponents that Nebraska originally had on its schedule for next season. The new lineup includes conference home games against Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28) and Maryland (Nov. 11) in addition to nonconference foes Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23).
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises

Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral

On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Mark Whipple and Bill Busch offer takes on need for physicality vs Illinois

In a single sentence Monday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph laid out the annual challenge facing the Huskers as the fall leaves turn gorgeous colors. “We’ve got five games, back-to-back, in a tough, physical Big Ten Conference,” Joseph said. “So my thing is, talking to the team, we’ve got to match our opponent’s physicality, starting this week with Illinois.”
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

On radio, Fred Hoiberg talks intriguing Big Ten comp for Sam Griesel

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball’s second exhibition opponent will look much different from its first. While Division II Chadron State attacked the Huskers with a dribble-drive offense led by small guards, Colorado wants to bully the Huskers under the rim. “It’s a very physical, big team,” coach Fred Hoiberg...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Top-ranked Nebraska ready to battle fifth ranked Badgers

LINCOLN - It's a rematch of the national title in Madison on Wednesday night as the recently top-ranked Husker Volleyball teams visits #5 Wisconsin. The Badgers have won three straight Big Ten titles and enter the contest 15-3 overall and 9-1 in Big Ten play. Nebraska Head Coach John Cook knows the task at hand for the Big Red.
MADISON, WI
North Platte Telegraph

No. 1 Nebraska volleyball swept by No. 5 Wisconsin

In a rematch of last season's national championship match, Wisconsin came out on top again. The No. 1 Huskers were swept by No. 5 and defending national champion Wisconsin 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 in Madison on Wednesday. It was Nebraska's ninth straight loss to the Badgers with the streak dating back...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver

LINCOLN — Tommi Hill’s position change continues to progress behind the scenes. Now he's starting to impress too. Hill — a four-game starter at cornerback who transitioned to wide receiver leading up to the Rutgers contest — is “coming along” in his new role, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said. The bye week provided additional time for the Arizona State transfer to acclimate.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy