WMUR.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter, until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire inmate indicted on charges related to escape from jail in July
LACONIA, N.H. — An indictment is indicating how prosecutors said an inmate escaped from the Belknap County Jail this summer. >> New Hampshire inmate fled through exterior door, scaled fence to escape, officials say. Peter DiBiaso, 57, was eventually arrested in Corning, New York. He escaped through an unalarmed...
Maine doctor charged, arrested for illegal drug distribution
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A Maine doctor was charged and arrested with illegally distributing drugs and other controlled substances on Wednesday by the New England Prescription Opioid (NEPO) Strike Force. This marked the agency's first arrest since it was launched. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday...
WMUR.com
Man accused of killing Concord couple pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
CONCORD, N.H. — The man charged with the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid waived his arraignment that was scheduled for Wednesday and pleaded not guilty in the case. Logan Clegg will remain in police custody but still has the right to request a bail hearing at a later date.
WMUR.com
Leaders gather in Concord to find solutions for homelessness in New Hampshire as winter nears
CONCORD, N.H. — While the cold weather hasn't really hit yet, some homeless shelters around New Hampshire are reporting that they are already full as leaders seek more solutions for the issue. On Tuesday, people looking for answers to homelessness gathered in Concord. From all around the state, many...
WMUR.com
Former Saint Anselm employee sentenced for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from college
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former Saint Anselm College employee will not be heading to prison for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the college. Renee Crawford was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for stealing more than $66,000, officials said. According to court documents, Crawford created a...
WMUR.com
Recently retired Portsmouth police K-9, handler receive gift from city council
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A police K-9 is receiving a picture-perfect retirement gift from Portsmouth police. K-9 Axe retired in August after a six-year career serving the city of Portsmouth. Earlier this week, the city council presented Axe and his handler, Officer Stacey, with a canvas of Axe. Congratulations, Axe!
Abortion, energy addressed in New Hampshire gubernatorial debate
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman debated energy policy, abortion and more Tuesday, with the Republican incumbent emphasizing his track record and the Democratic challenger arguing the state has veered off track. Sherman, a physician from Rye, argued that while residents are struggling to afford housing, childcare and electricity […]
WMUR.com
Man accused of murdering Concord couple set to be arraigned Wednesday
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple returned to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to officials with the state attorney general's office. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April...
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery trial in stolen weapons case delayed
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An upcoming Adam Montgomery trial in connection with a stolen weapons case has been postponed. He is facing charges of felony theft, being a felon in possession of a weapon and being an armed career criminal in connection with the thefts of a rifle and shotgun in the fall of 2019. If convicted in this case, he could spend decades in prison.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
WCVB
Jail officers, inmates hospitalized after prison fight at Middleton House of Correction
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Two officers and two inmates were hospitalized Saturday after a fight at the Middleton House of Correction, according to a report. The Middleton jail was locked down after the incident that involved seven inmates, the Eagle Tribune reported. Three weapons were found during a search following...
NECN
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
WMUR.com
Help available as home heating costs rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire residents will have sticker shock this winter when it comes to heating their homes. Fuel companies such as Dead River Co. in Manchester said they are hearing concerns from their customers about bills that are expected to be double or more this winter.
Harmony Montgomery’s father pleads not guilty to killing her
MANCHESTER, NH — The father of Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge alleging that he killed the 5-year-old in 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, according to court paperwork filed by his New Hampshire attorneys. Adam Montgomery, 32,...
WMUR.com
Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results
DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
WMUR.com
Man in custody after police pursuit across major Seacoast roads, police say
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after allegedly leading state police on an hour-long chase through several Seacoast towns Thursday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police said Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he crashed...
manchesterinklink.com
Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests
MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
WMUR.com
Pappas, Leavitt battle over business issues in NH-01 debate produced by Greater Manchester Chamber
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate for candidates in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt. Pappas and Leavitt squared off in the Greater Manchester Chamber debate at Saint Anselm College. >> Watch the full debate.
