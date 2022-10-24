ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NH

MyChamplainValley.com

Abortion, energy addressed in New Hampshire gubernatorial debate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman debated energy policy, abortion and more Tuesday, with the Republican incumbent emphasizing his track record and the Democratic challenger arguing the state has veered off track. Sherman, a physician from Rye, argued that while residents are struggling to afford housing, childcare and electricity […]
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Man accused of murdering Concord couple set to be arraigned Wednesday

CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple returned to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to officials with the state attorney general's office. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April...
CONCORD, NH
NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Adam Montgomery trial in stolen weapons case delayed

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An upcoming Adam Montgomery trial in connection with a stolen weapons case has been postponed. He is facing charges of felony theft, being a felon in possession of a weapon and being an armed career criminal in connection with the thefts of a rifle and shotgun in the fall of 2019. If convicted in this case, he could spend decades in prison.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WMUR.com

Help available as home heating costs rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire residents will have sticker shock this winter when it comes to heating their homes. Fuel companies such as Dead River Co. in Manchester said they are hearing concerns from their customers about bills that are expected to be double or more this winter.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results

DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
DERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests

MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
MANCHESTER, NH

