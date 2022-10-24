If you are a volleyball fan, then mark your calendar for Saturday, November 5th, as the 29th Annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic will take place at Mediapolis High School at 7 pm. You’ll see some of the best high school senior volleyball players from southeast Iowa. Players were nominated by their coach, then placed on a ballot where other varsity volleyball coaches of the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference voted to see who would play Saturday. Here are the players:

MEDIAPOLIS, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO