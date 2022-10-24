Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
All Star Players Named for Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic
If you are a volleyball fan, then mark your calendar for Saturday, November 5th, as the 29th Annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic will take place at Mediapolis High School at 7 pm. You’ll see some of the best high school senior volleyball players from southeast Iowa. Players were nominated by their coach, then placed on a ballot where other varsity volleyball coaches of the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference voted to see who would play Saturday. Here are the players:
kilj.com
Wayne Ralph Walljasper
Wayne Ralph Walljasper, 65, of St. Paul, Iowa, passed away at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison, Iowa. He was born in November 22, 1956, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Mildred (Fritzjunker) Walljasper. On April 28, 1984, he married Kathy Walljasper at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2021.
kilj.com
Group from Burlington Sentenced to Prison Related to Arizona Traffic Stop Yielding 362 pounds of Ice Methamphetamine
DAVENPORT, IA – Eight people from Burlington have now been sentenced to federal. prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started. by at least December 1, 2019, and continued until November 2, 2021. Those sentenced as part of. this drug conspiracy...
Comments / 0