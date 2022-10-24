Read full article on original website
Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances being monitored for development
The tropics have been relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida last month. But with just about a month left to go in hurricane season, we are seeing some activity once again.
The Best Road Trip in Florida, According to the Discoverer
It's cooling down some in Florida, and therefore this may be the perfect time to pack up the car and take a road trip. Although there are many enjoyable road trips one can take in Florida, the website the Discoverer recently named what it felt was the best in each state in the United States. Florida's pick was full of beaches, stately homes, and delicious restaurants.
Increased chance of rain on a warm Thursday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have an increased chance of scattered rain in the afternoon. A few showers are possible later Thursday with rain chances around 40% for our area. There is an old front nearby that will bring a few showers later. Thursday will also be a...
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
Brightline to begin testing train at higher speeds in Central Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brightline will begin testing its trains at higher speeds through northern Brevard County this weekend in preparation for its opening to Orlando, officials said in a news release. The area will see trains travel at 79 mph this month, but the speed will increase to 110...
Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida
Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Orlo Vista residents still awaiting debris cleanup, as trash continues to pileup
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Almost one month since Hurricane Ian, people in Orlo Vista are still cleaning up debris. "The day I opened the door, it was to the waist. The water rushed in so fast. Like I said, I tried to get into my daughter’s car, and it flooded out. I got in my truck and made it right out the street, and it flooded out. It stalled out," Wanozerra Thomas, an Orlo Vista resident, said.
The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living
Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida
Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend. The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center. Ivanhoe Park...
Tampa Bay area police K-9s train at water park to catch bad guys
LARGO, Fla. - Some very good police dogs had a "splashing" good time on the job. K-9s and their handlers from Pinellas Park police and Largo police joined forces for water training Wednesday night. The K-9 teams met up at the City of Largo's Highland Recreation Complex, which includes a...
Florida sees its highest number of unemployment claims in wake of Hurricane Ian
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida continues to see its highest numbers of unemployment claims in more than a year, with some Southwest Florida resorts announcing large temporary layoffs. The U.S. Department of Labor released a report Thursday that said Florida had 9,077 first-time unemployment claims during the week...
NHC watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center said it is monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic basin as of Tuesday afternoon.
These are the Florida counties eligible for D-Snap benefits
The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). People already receiving SNAP benefits, can receive maximum benefits in the following Florida counties:. Charlotte. Collier.
The 10 Best Restaurants In St. Augustine Florida
St. Augustine has numerous charms: it is an ancient city built by the Spanish in 1565, it has a stunning bay front setting complete with a 400-year-old stone fort and national monument, the Castillo San Marcos at the water’s edge, and it is a national treasure. Its food culture...
Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
Where does the debris go?
Every county is looking at a FEMA deadline at the end of November. Tampa Bay area officials shared what residents waiting for debris pickup need to know.
Abandoned Bongoland Theme Park in Florida
Bongoland is an abandoned theme park with prehistoric creatures, located in Florida, US. Bongoland was owned by Perry Sperber, the first dermatologist in Daytona Beach. It was named for “Bongo,” a large baboon that lived there. The park operated until 1952 due to “lack of public interest”.
Food for thought: Last day to register for Second Harvest Food Bank tour
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is the deadline to register to get a behind-the-scenes look at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The food bank is offering “Food for Thought” tours to give community members an in-person look at the facilities that help feed Central Floridians in need every day.
Florida home insurance premiums skyrocketing due to Hurricane Ian, inflation, lawsuits
OVIEDO, Fla. - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many have expected home insurance rates to rise. Some experts project up to a 40% increase in premiums. For one Oviedo man, the increase was almost triple that. "It’s unsustainable to live in Florida anymore," said Richard Kurpiers. Richard Kurpiers...
