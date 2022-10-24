Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
nbc24.com
Issue 1 would require Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting cash bail amounts
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio residents can vote on Issue 1 in the upcoming election which has the potential to change the way judges hand out cash bail amounts courts across the state. Issue 1 on the fall election ballot mandates that judges look at public safety when determining bail...
nbc24.com
Experience live music and support teen athletics at Angel's Night Out
The Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation has one of its most exciting events coming up Sunday at the Stranahan Theater. Named after late coach Delroy Chance, the nonprofit aims to secure athletic equipment and training support as well as academic reinforcement for teenagers in northwest Ohio. The second annual Angel's...
nbc24.com
Imagination Station, Toledo Lucas County Public Library request votes for tax levy renewal
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Imagination Station will be on the election day ballot Nov. 8 to ask for the public to continue supporting them financially in the form of tax levies. Imagination Station seeks its tax levy renewal with a vote on Issue...
nbc24.com
The Sojourner's Truth to honor community with 20th anniversary ceremony
Since 2002, The Sojourner's Truth has been an outlet for enlightenment in the Toledo community. With 70,000 readers today, the weekly newspaper covers all the bases like politics, education, health and social growth. Sojourner's Truth staff will host a tribute event Thursday at The Pinnacle to honor its biggest contributors.
nbc24.com
Family Resource Center works to grow mental health access in northwest Ohio
FINDLAY, Ohio — If you need mental health services but find yourself unable to pay, you might have to put treatment on the back burner. "When it comes to their ability to pay, some people are not qualified for the funding sources that are out there," said John Bindas, the CEO of the Family Resource Center.
nbc24.com
Local radio duo back in action with Party 103.3
A brand-new Toledo area radio station has all your favorite hits that you may not be hearing anywhere else. Party 103.3 is heavy on lifestyle talk and music hits while being light on commercials. Andrew Zepeda and Demetrius Nicodemus, known for their former morning show presence on WVKS, bring a...
nbc24.com
Gail Christofferson energizes local spirit with glass mosaics
There's a community-assisted glass mosaic coming to the Franklin Park Mall, but there's far more where that came from. Gail Christofferson, the artist behind "Butterflies of Northwest Ohio," puts together mosaics unlike those from anyone else and brings her creativity back to the community with large-scale projects. See Christofferson's full...
nbc24.com
National student testing shows widespread decline in post-pandemic scoring
TOLEDO, Ohio — Recent data from the 2022 U.S. Department of Education's National Assessment of Educational Progress shows a widespread decline for fourth and eighth graders in mathematics and reading test scores between 2019 and 2022. These concerning results were found across all 50 states in this year’s “Nation’s...
nbc24.com
Art Tatum Zone, Urban Wholistics directors to talk leadership
Next week, Toledo residents will have an opportunity to meet two grassroots entrepreneurs and learn what it takes to be a leader like them. Christine Sweeney, executive director of the Art Tatum Zone, and Sonia Flunder-McNair, CEO and founder of Urban Wholistics, will join an audience on Nov. 3 to speak about how their methods of operation demonstrate quality leadership.
nbc24.com
Bonita Bead Boutique can help you find your look
A pop-up trunk show jewelry seller now has its own permanent location in Perrysburg. Bonita Bead Boutique is a chance for local beaders to share their creations. Along with selling vintage beads and gemstones, Bonita Bead also offers restoration and repair services. Founders Ann and Anita Tristan want to help...
