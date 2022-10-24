Read full article on original website
Bullying Prevention with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Issues with bullying can be hard for children and parents alike. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some more tips for navigating bullying.
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
Griefshare Support Group with Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Grief can look different for everyone, and sometimes you need a little extra help navigating those emotions. Pastor Robert Fulton stopped by First Look at Four to talk about his Griefshare Support Group.
Eastern Kentucky school district mourns loss of second grader
On Sunday, Superintendent David Trimble shared a letter that said a boy in the second grade at Pikeville Elementary School had died.
Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase. Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
Deputies locate missing man
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says they have located Tony Dingess after he went missing Oct. 5. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man they say wandered away from his residence Tuesday, Oct. 5. Deputies are asking...
Police seek person of interest in Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released on the shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a 31-year-old...
Team of the Week | Huntington Highlanders
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After falling to Class AAA juggernaut Martinsburg in the state championship game in 2021, the Huntington Highlanders have been on a mission to get back to Wheeling. “It’s always the expectation as long as I’m here,” Head Coach Billy Seals said. “We want to get to...
West Virginia man prevented from carrying loaded firearm on flight
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wayne, West Virginia man was cited by police after TSA officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded firearm in the man’s carry-on bag Tuesday. The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 12 bullets including one in the chamber, TSA officials said. When the TSA...
Man in custody after grandfather’s body found wrapped in rug in Ohio
UPDATE (6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The Ironton Police Department says that the man found dead is the grandfather of the man arrested. UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that […]
New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is set to open this weekend. That’s according to Jennifer Dooley, the Public Information Officer for the Department of Highways. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 2:30, but the new portions of the bridge...
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
Fires believed to be intentional, West Virginia residents concerned
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors near Oney Avenue in Huntington say they’re “concerned” after multiple homes were burned on Sunday. The Huntington Fire Department made three separate responses to that area. The third response was because three structures were on fire, which they believe was intentional. According to the fire department, those fires started outside […]
