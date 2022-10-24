Read full article on original website
Patty IS
3d ago
Parents need to be more aware of their children instead of themselves. Half of them don't even know what the F their kids are doing.
Medford 20-Year-Old Sentenced For Hate Crimes Targeting Day Laborers, Including Strangulation
A Long Island man who admitted to targeting Hispanic men before bringing them to remote locations and violently attacking them is heading to prison. Christopher Cella, age 20, of Medford, was sentenced to 3 ½ years behind bars Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Suffolk County Court after pleading guilty to multiple hate crimes, including strangulation and assault.
Long Island chiropractor arrested for assaulting teen girl during exam
A Long Island chiropractor was arrested Tuesday for sexually abusing a teenage girl during an exam, authorities said.
27east.com
East Hampton Town Police Arrest 13-Year-Old After Social Media Post Threatens School Violence
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making a social media post threatening violence at a local school, East Hampton Town Police said in a statement on Wednesday, October 26,... more. East Hampton Town Police are investigating an incident in which a Springs School student fired a BB gun on...
Parents angry over Snapchat threat targeting Long Beach HS special-education students
Concerned parents caused a traffic jam as they came to pick up their kids at dismissal on Tuesday
Queens middle school warns parents after man in van tries to abduct student
A Queens middle school sent out a warning to families on Monday after a man attempted to lure a girl who is a student at the school into his van last week.
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drug-Impaired Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Married Brentwood Couple
A 28-year-old man who was impaired by drugs and alcohol when he caused a car crash that killed a married Long Island couple has admitted fault in the tragedy. Christian Lopez, of Brentwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in Suffolk County Court Thursday, Oct. 27. Prosecutors said he admitted...
Know Him? Many Accused Of Stealing SUV From Southampton Golf Club
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a Long Island golf club. The theft of a 2022 Toyota 4Runner took place in Southampton at the Sebonack Gold Club around 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, said the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the Southampton Town Police.
NBC New York
Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Pokémon Cards Stolen From Long Island Target: Police
This thief seems a little desperate to catch 'em all. Police on Long Island are searching for a man who they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of Pokémon cards from a Target store. Suffolk County police said that the man took the trading cards from the store on...
NBC New York
NJ Teens Hospitalized After 100-MPH Car Chase Ends in Violent Crash; Fireman Charged
A New Jersey house party turned into a terrifying, high-speed car chase for a group of teenagers — one that ended with a violent crash that left them hospitalized, and a volunteer firefighter facing charges. Jonathan Battaglia limped into his lawyer’s office on crutches Thursday, out of the hospital...
Teen caught with loaded gun at Long Island City High School, police say
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school Monday morning, authorities said. The staff at Long Island City High School found the weapon in the teen’s backpack at around 8:17 a.m., police said. The school’s dean was talking to […]
Librarian discovers L.I. road is named after KKK member
MELVILLE, N.Y. -- A college librarian is hoping to help change the course of history.She uncovered records that prove a prominent Long Island landowner had a sordid past, telling CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the local leader with a street named after him was a proud member of the Ku Klux Klan."I just think this is a shameful piece of our history," said April Lynne Earle, the librarian at Farmingdale State College.While researching century-old property records, she stumbled upon an appalling local link to the KKK."I just can't envision 200 Klansmen marching past my campus and burning a cross up the...
Man sentenced to 50 years for repeatedly raping child in Westchester
A man was sentenced to 50 years in state prison in Westchester on Tuesday for repeated sexual conduct with a child and rape, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced.
Girl, 13, escapes Queens abduction from ski mask-wearing men
Authorities are investigating after a 13-year-old girl escaped an abduction by three men in ski masks in Queens while walking home from school Tuesday evening, officials said.
longisland.com
Driver Wanted for Leaving the Scene of Shirley Three-Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in October. A man driving an SUV rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck while traveling...
Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide
A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
Police: Attempted larceny of an ATM at Islandia bank
News 12 photographers say they could see the damaged ATM still on the scene.
sccompassnews.com
Suffolk Student Detained After Displaying Unloaded Firearm
A Suffolk student displayed an unloaded firearm after falling in the Ammerman cafeteria Wednesday afternoon and was detained by campus public safety and Suffolk County Police. The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and was resolved within minutes. The incident was witnessed by students and a faculty member present in the cafeteria. After attempting to leave the cafeteria the suspect was quickly detained by SCCC Public Safety, and then shortly after was given over to the custody of Suffolk County Police.
NBC New York
Long Island Family's Dog Gets Hit by Cop Car — And They Want County to Cover Vet Bills
A family on Long Island says they are being saddled with high veterinary bills after their dog was hit by a car. But it wasn't just any car: It was a Nassau County police car. Now the family wants the county to pay up, but the county executive says their bills are not the county's problem.
NBC New York
1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Brooklyn Restaurant Shooting: Sources
Two men in their 40s were shot at a Brooklyn restaurant early Thursday and one later died, law enforcement sources say. Few details were immediately available on the Brownsville gunfire, which erupted on Strauss Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the sources. They said the victims were shot inside or in front of Miguel's, a West Indian restaurant.
