RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Robberies, Rapes, Shooting Incidents, Etc… Near The Downtown Area
RockfordScanner.com : Another Rockford Business Has Been Burglarized
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Kidnapping in Machesney Park, And Not A Peep From Police…
RockfordScanner.com : Police Are Investigating An Early Morning Shooting Incident
RockfordScanner.com : Totaled Thursday; Another Accident And Many Reckless Driving Complaints Again
RockfordScanner.com : Another Hit & Run On The East Side
RockfordScanner.com : Attempted Robbery to a Beloit Business
RockfordScanner.com : Rockford PD Release Info, 37 Year Old Shot In The Thigh
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight
Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight.
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a scene, near 11th st
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Crimes Being Reported In Downtown Rockford
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
Beloit Culver’s drive-thru robbery attempt is similar to others, police say
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say an attempted robbery at a Culver’s drive-thru window Wednesday night bears the hallmarks of similar incidents in southern Wisconsin. According to police, no one was injured in Wednesday night’s robbery attempt, which happened at 7:44 p.m. at the location at 2676 Cranston Road. Police said the incident was […]
RockfordScanner.com : Police arrest a suspect for burglary and resisting arrest
Bicyclist killed in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating
Traffic is being backed up on John Nolen Dr. after a vehicle hit a bicyclist Thursday morning, according to Madison Police.
RockfordScanner.com : Accidents, Still Coming In. Another Accident Being Reported… You Literally Risk Your Safety Driving in Winnebago County…
RockfordScanner.com : 2 Possible Shooting Victims, Police have Not Released Any information To Confirm Anything…
RockfordScanner.com : Train Vs Vehicle Tonight In Rockford, Avoid The Area
