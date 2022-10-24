Read full article on original website
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Walked Out of an Interview With the ‘Titanic’ Casting Director
One of Eric Braeden's biggest acting roles was in James Cameron's 'Titanic,' where he played a wealthy man from first class.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Her Ex Celebrate Parents Weekend With Their Son Who’s… Wait, How Can He Be So Grown Up Already?
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress made memories with family and friends. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) joined family and friends for a special weekend to honor her “favorite son.” Her only son in question was John Michael Wright, who she shares with ex-husband John Wright. “Parents weekend...
Young & Restless’ Sharon Case Unpacks Her Character’s Unfinished Business — and the ‘Heartfelt Apology’ She Needs to Make
“Bygones” ain’t gonna cut it. Following the 2012 marriage of The Young and the Restless’ Sharon and Victor, things became, to put it mildly, messy. And then messier. And then downright ugly. By now, a decade has passed since that polarizing storyline, yet it never really… concluded. “Obviously, a lot of drama between them ensued after that,” Sharon Case tells Soap Opera Digest. “Sharon married Tucker because she was covering up that Victor was alive… so she could take over Newman Enterprises.
The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend
For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Diane lies to Kyle and it will cost her
Tuesday on The Young and the Restless Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) gave his mother Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) the opportunity to come clean and she blew it. Instead of being honest, she redirected and now her son is suspicious. Kyle told his mom that Phyllis suspects that her connection to to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) was not left behind in Genoa City long past and Dinae became defensive.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker reveals why he really returned to Genoa City
Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless will be filled with revelations. Audra Charles (Zuykela Silver) will be grilling both Nate Hastings ( Sean Dominic ) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to glean information from them and Tucker will discuss with Audra his true reason for returning to Genoa City. McCall has said he wanted to connect with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Dominic Chancellor) River and Rain Ware) as well as reunite with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) but these are minor things compared to what he is really after.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Brytni Sarpy Leaving?
Brytni Sarpy's contract status with 'The Young and the Restless' is questioned after her character Elena Dawson leaves Genoa City.
General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may have a personal motive against Sonny and Michael
Sonny Dex and Michael could be relatedGeneral Hospital Blog screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) showed up out of nowhere in Port Charles and began worming his way into the organization of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). After Sonny hired him it was revealed that Dex was actually working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to destroy Sonny. General Hospital Blog points out that it's odd that Dex would work so hard to take down a total stranger and suggests his motives might be personal. it's possible that Michae could get caught in the very trap he set for his adoptive dad.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
The Young and the Restless: Elena's Baltimore job offer has fan wondering if Brtyni Sarpy is leaving
Fans of The Young and the Restless are wondering if Brytni Sharpy is leaving the CBS soap. On Friday her character Elena Dawson told Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) that she was leaving town that night to go to Baltimore where she had a new job offer. Sarpi has been on the periphery of other storylines for a while and has not been involved in any major drama of her own.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal there will be romance woes and business drama shaking up Genoa City in October.
Maurice Benard Reveals the General Hospital Co-Star Whose Intensity Intimidated Him
We all know that General Hospital’s Sonny, of all people, is no shrinking violet. Neither, of course, is his portrayer, Maurice Benard. He’s not just been in the acting biz for a long time, he’s also survived tragedy, loss and mental health battles that a lot of people will never have to endure.
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Reasons Why Tara Locke Should Return
It's been over a year since Tara Locke was last seen and she might be overdue for a return to 'The Young and the Restless.'
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
The Young And The Restless Fans Take Sides In The Adam Vs. Nick Showdown Over Sally
Per Soap Central, the feud between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on "The Young and the Restless" has spanned many years, and it isn't slowing down. Their bad blood has been a contention for the Newmans, and it always seems to revolve around a woman. In the past, the dueling siblings have gone to war over Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Adam and Nick briefly found a reprieve from their forever war after Adam donated his kidney to save the life of Nick's daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).
Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital
Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.
GH Spoilers For September 29: Will Sonny Break Michael Or Dex First?
GH Spoilers For September 29: Will Sonny Break Michael Or Dex First?Soap Hub. GH spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, reveal dangerous confrontations, stern warnings, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a heart-stopping moment of this new episode.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker lies to Devon's face as he plots Chancellor-Winters takeover
Friday on The Young and the Restless Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) finally admitted his real reason for returning to Genoa City. It began on Thursday when he received a visit from Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) who asks his dad if he is the CEO who is trying to take over Chancellor-Winters. Tucker insists he would not do that to his son then leaves for a meeting at Society with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). By the time he arrived Ashley was talking to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman and decided to leave and not have her meeting with Tucker.
The Young And The Restless Star Sharon Case On The One Thing Her Character Should Apologize For
Sharon Case has dazzled fans as Sharon Newman on "The Young and the Restless" since 1994. Whether a good girl next door or a villain lying and scheming her way through life, Sharon has done it all for nearly three decades. Lately, she's been a sounding board for the citizens of Genoa City looking for a listening ear, but Sharon wasn't afraid to roll in the mud in previous years (via Soap Central).
