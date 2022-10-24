More than 83K New Mexicans have cast their ballot
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 83,433 New Mexicans have already cast their ballots in this year’s election. According to the latest data from the Secretary of State’s office , 47,173 votes have come from Democrats while nearly 26,853 were Republicans.KRQE’S Election Coverage
8,730 declined to state while 406 were Libertarians and 269 were designated “other.” Early voting continues through November 5 and election day is November 8.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
