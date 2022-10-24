More than 83K New Mexicans have cast their ballot

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 83,433 New Mexicans have already cast their ballots in this year’s election. According to the latest data from the Secretary of State’s office , 47,173 votes have come from Democrats while nearly 26,853 were Republicans.

8,730 declined to state while 406 were Libertarians and 269 were designated “other.” Early voting continues through November 5 and election day is November 8.

