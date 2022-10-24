Read full article on original website
Related
Flu threatens early surge. Doctors urge vaccinations now
This year’s flu season is expected to be a doozy as the state and nation head into the first winter in two years without masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation measures, which slowed the spread of coronavirus along with influenza in 2020 and 2021. Already, parts of the U.S. are seeing big increases in flu activity, with high levels of transmission reported in New York state, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, and the District of Columbia,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has fired 4,500 missiles on Ukraine since invasion, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine president says there were 8,000 air strikes; UK MoD says Russia likely to be using ‘mobilised reservists’ in Kherson region
Comments / 0