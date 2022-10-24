Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Herschel Walker Poll News
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia this year. He's going up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. For the past few weeks, Warnock has been leading Walker in the polls. That apparently changed on Tuesday, according to the Trafalgar Group and Daily Wire. Walker...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
Packers Announce Former Coach Has Passed Away
The Green Bay Packers lost a former member of their organization this past Saturday. According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Former Packers assistant coach and scout Burt Gustafson passed away just a few days ago at the age of 96. Gustafson was with the team from 1971-89...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Jordan Love On Tuesday
During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested that the players making consistent mistakes need to be benched. "Guys who are making too many mistakes, shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren't playing, maybe give...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Kirk Ferentz News
Over the weekend, Iowa was dismantled by Ohio State on the road. It was a long afternoon for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ferentz said he complimented his players on how they handled the media following the blowout loss to Ohio State. Ferentz then made a very...
Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Have a Post-Bye Hiccup
Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
