The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Herschel Walker Poll News

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia this year. He's going up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. For the past few weeks, Warnock has been leading Walker in the polls. That apparently changed on Tuesday, according to the Trafalgar Group and Daily Wire. Walker...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Packers Announce Former Coach Has Passed Away

The Green Bay Packers lost a former member of their organization this past Saturday. According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Former Packers assistant coach and scout Burt Gustafson passed away just a few days ago at the age of 96. Gustafson was with the team from 1971-89...
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Jordan Love On Tuesday

During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested that the players making consistent mistakes need to be benched. "Guys who are making too many mistakes, shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren't playing, maybe give...
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota

Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
MADISON, WI
purplePTSD.com

Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Have a Post-Bye Hiccup

Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
