ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Gov. McMaster & Joe Cunningham go head-to-head at gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and former US Congressman Joe Cunningham went head-to-head for the first and only gubernatorial debate before the election on Nov. 8. They discussed a plethora of issues ranging from abortion and gay marriage to the state income tax and teacher...
abcnews4.com

Nancy Mace campaign says Annie Andrews 'has no idea what she's talking about'

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Nancy Mace campaign responded to Annie Andrew's comments during a press conference in Beaufort, stating she has no idea what she is talking about. “Once again, Annie Andrews proves she has no idea what she’s talking about because Nancy Mace’s Penny Plan doesn’t touch...
abcnews4.com

'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance

HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abcnews4.com

Drug Take Back Day: Drop off unused, unwanted medications on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and dozens of locations across South Carolina will be accepting unused, expired or unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Non-profit provides valuable resources for Lowcountry fathers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A father is said to be a son's first hero and a daughter's first love. Lowcountry non-profit, Father to Father, Inc., works tirelessly to make sure that Lowcountry fathers are a positive and consistent presence in their children's lives. Dennis Hamilton is a father of...
abcnews4.com

North Carolina man arrested in connection to 1984 rape, attempted murder

Police in North Carolina said they arrested a man in connection to a rape and attempted murder that dates back to 1984. During a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Geoff Jones of the Columbia Missouri Police Department said James F. Wilson, 59, is facing charges. Jones said the arrest...
COLUMBIA, MO
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Urology Clinics

Bladder and fecal incontinence is a condition that effects the lives of many adults. It can be an embarrassing subject for patients to discuss. The experts from Lowcountry Urology are here to open up the dialogue and talk about a device that can help.
abcnews4.com

James Island man fires warning shots at suspect to leave his property, deputies say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired on Saturday, October 22nd, at 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a James Island homeowner previously reported to CCSO a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home. He told deputies an unknown man exited his truck and began scoping out his garage.
JAMES ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy