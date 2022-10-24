Read full article on original website
Gov. McMaster & Joe Cunningham go head-to-head at gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and former US Congressman Joe Cunningham went head-to-head for the first and only gubernatorial debate before the election on Nov. 8. They discussed a plethora of issues ranging from abortion and gay marriage to the state income tax and teacher...
Nancy Mace campaign says Annie Andrews 'has no idea what she's talking about'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Nancy Mace campaign responded to Annie Andrew's comments during a press conference in Beaufort, stating she has no idea what she is talking about. “Once again, Annie Andrews proves she has no idea what she’s talking about because Nancy Mace’s Penny Plan doesn’t touch...
McMaster-Evette campaign announces 19 stop bus rally across the state before election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign will be hitting the road, stopping at 19 cities and towns across South Carolina starting Sunday, October 30th. The campaign tour will conclude with stops in Seneca, Greenville, and Lexington one day before the general election. Governor McMaster will be joined by...
'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
Drug Take Back Day: Drop off unused, unwanted medications on Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and dozens of locations across South Carolina will be accepting unused, expired or unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and...
Dorchester Co. announces Port95 groundbreaking at Winding Woods Commerce Park
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County is happy to announce the groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the Port 95 Business Park on Wednesday, October 26th, at 2:00 p.m. The business park is located at the 1,300-acre Winding Woods Industrial Park on Highway 78 near St. George, South Carolina. Janko Group LLC,...
Non-profit provides valuable resources for Lowcountry fathers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A father is said to be a son's first hero and a daughter's first love. Lowcountry non-profit, Father to Father, Inc., works tirelessly to make sure that Lowcountry fathers are a positive and consistent presence in their children's lives. Dennis Hamilton is a father of...
North Carolina man arrested in connection to 1984 rape, attempted murder
Police in North Carolina said they arrested a man in connection to a rape and attempted murder that dates back to 1984. During a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Geoff Jones of the Columbia Missouri Police Department said James F. Wilson, 59, is facing charges. Jones said the arrest...
Lowcountry Urology Clinics
Bladder and fecal incontinence is a condition that effects the lives of many adults. It can be an embarrassing subject for patients to discuss. The experts from Lowcountry Urology are here to open up the dialogue and talk about a device that can help.
James Island man fires warning shots at suspect to leave his property, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired on Saturday, October 22nd, at 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a James Island homeowner previously reported to CCSO a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home. He told deputies an unknown man exited his truck and began scoping out his garage.
