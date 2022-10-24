Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Benched Or Hurt? Here's How Many NFL Teams Have Started Two Quarterbacks in 2022
Which NFL quarterbacks have been benched in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s no question about it: The NFL is a quarterbacks league in 2022. While that indisputable truth presses on the minds of all football coaches and GMs throughout the season, there’s still a hesitation to pull the plug on one signal caller and send him to the bench in favor of another.
NFL Rumors: Patriots Will Start Mac Jones at QB in Week 8 Vs. Jets
Report: Patriots will start Mac Jones at QB in Week 8 vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones. ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday that Jones will start at quarterback over rookie Bailey Zappe in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Report: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Out 4-6 Weeks With Hip Injury
Report: Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense was dealt a huge blow on Thursday. Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase aggravated a hip injury that reportedly will have him sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a potential...
Bears Ahead of Packers in All-Time Wins After Win Over Patriots
Bears ahead of Packers in all-time wins after Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday night, the Bears defended their winningest franchise of all time by regaining the lead for all-time franchise wins with 786. The Packers, who lost to the Commanders on Sunday, fell back to second...
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Robert Quinn
Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with...
Eagles Mailbag: Should We Expect a Deadline Trade?
Eagles mailbag: Should we expect a deadline trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles return from their Week 7 bye, we’ve been diving into the mailbag with Part 1 on Monday. And now Part 2:. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4...
